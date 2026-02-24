Motoring

This is it: Next Toyota Fortuner makes first spy shot appearance

24 February 2026

The Fortuner is expected to receive the same exterior design as the new Hilux but retain the IMV 0 platform, as well as the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

Next generation Toyota Fortuner spied for the first time

The replacement for the depicted current generation Toyota Fortuner has made its first spy shot appearance. Picture: Toyota

Supposedly leaked in a patent teaser drawing three years ago, the next-generation Toyota Fortuner has made its spy-shot debut, undergoing testing in Thailand.

Same as Hilux

Set to make its world debut later this year, the still heavily camouflaged test unit provides little in the way of hints of what’s to come, bar the just-visible thin LED headlight strip.

ALSO READ: All-new Toyota Fortuner could be on course for 2023 reveal

Appearing almost identical in side profile to the current model, the Fortuner is likely to follow the same approach as its sibling, the “new generation” Hilux, mechanically.

As such, it will again be based on the IMV 0 platform and receive a new exterior and interior but remain unchanged on the power front.

Inside

While the images, published by India’s rushlane.com, make no reference to the interior, the Fortuner will likely have the same layout and design as the Hilux.

New Toyota Hilux officially revealed
The Fortuner is expected to have the same interior as that of the depicted new Hilux. Picture: Toyota Thailand

As such, the Land Cruiser Prado-esque design will see the inclusion of the dual 12.3-inch displays, the same steering wheel and physical buttons for the climate control and Multi-Terrain Select system.

Also expected is the surround-view camera system, heated and ventilated electric front seats and a completely new array of safety and driver assistance systems.

2.8 GD-6 only

Up front, the Hilux influence will see the Fortuner drop the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel engine for the 2.8 GD-6 with and without the 48V mild-hybrid system.

Toyota now only set to replace Hilux and Fortuner in 2026
Current second generation Fortuner has been on-sale since 2015, and has received two significant model updates since then, the last having taken place in 2023. Picture: Toyota

Rumoured, but not confirmed, is the retention of the stalwart 2.7-litre petrol engine certain markets, including South Africa, never had access to.

While a six-speed automatic gearbox will again be standard, select markets will still be privy to a six-speed manual.

Stay tuned

Last updated months before the mentioned leaks, the exact date of the new Fortuner’s reveal is still unknown.

Effectively given its final local market farewell with the debut of the GR Sport last year, don’t be surprised if more details, and indeed images, do emerge over the coming months.

NOW READ: GR Sport a fleeting last hurrah for segment leading Toyota Fortuner

