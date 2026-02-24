This is it: Next Toyota Fortuner makes first spy shot appearance

The Fortuner is expected to receive the same exterior design as the new Hilux but retain the IMV 0 platform, as well as the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.
Supposedly leaked in a patent teaser drawing three years ago, the next-generation Toyota Fortuner has made its spy-shot debut, undergoing testing in Thailand.
Same as Hilux
Set to make its world debut later this year, the still heavily camouflaged test unit provides little in the way of hints of what’s to come, bar the just-visible thin LED headlight strip.
ALSO READ: All-new Toyota Fortuner could be on course for 2023 reveal
Appearing almost identical in side profile to the current model, the Fortuner is likely to follow the same approach as its sibling, the “new generation” Hilux, mechanically.
New Toyota Fortuner Front Spied – ADAS, Slim LEDs, Larger Grille Spotted https://t.co/CJVFZfRha3 pic.twitter.com/xPZbH9eMJcFebruary 23, 2026
As such, it will again be based on the IMV 0 platform and receive a new exterior and interior but remain unchanged on the power front.
Inside
While the images, published by India’s rushlane.com, make no reference to the interior, the Fortuner will likely have the same layout and design as the Hilux.
As such, the Land Cruiser Prado-esque design will see the inclusion of the dual 12.3-inch displays, the same steering wheel and physical buttons for the climate control and Multi-Terrain Select system.
Also expected is the surround-view camera system, heated and ventilated electric front seats and a completely new array of safety and driver assistance systems.
2.8 GD-6 only
Up front, the Hilux influence will see the Fortuner drop the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel engine for the 2.8 GD-6 with and without the 48V mild-hybrid system.
Rumoured, but not confirmed, is the retention of the stalwart 2.7-litre petrol engine certain markets, including South Africa, never had access to.
While a six-speed automatic gearbox will again be standard, select markets will still be privy to a six-speed manual.
Stay tuned
Last updated months before the mentioned leaks, the exact date of the new Fortuner’s reveal is still unknown.
Effectively given its final local market farewell with the debut of the GR Sport last year, don’t be surprised if more details, and indeed images, do emerge over the coming months.
NOW READ: GR Sport a fleeting last hurrah for segment leading Toyota Fortuner
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.