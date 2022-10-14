Toyota Quantum range increased with new automatic and entry-level VX

Charl Bosch

Toyota has quietly introduced two new models to the Quantum range after revising the initial line-up at the beginning of last year.

Now spanning eight derivatives, the panel van and 11-seat GL continue without change, while the 14-seat GL becomes the beneficiary of a six-speed automatic gearbox as an alternative to the six-speed manual.

Unaffected though are the power and torque outputs of 115kW/420Nm from the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine, as well as the specification level that comprises, amongst others, 16-inch alloy wheels, colour-coded bumpers and door handles, LED daytime running lights, folding electric mirrors, a six-speaker sound system and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB.

The second alteration applies to the upscale Quantum VX range, now available with six seats in addition the standard nine available since the VX’s debuted in 2019.

VX range expands to two with the availability with a six-seat model.

As with the automatic GL, the VX, besides the reduced seat capacity, remains mechanically unchanged with the same 115kW/420Nm outputs fed to the rear wheels via the mentioned automatic gearbox only.

Standard specification items includes not only the ottoman-style reclining seats in the second-row, but also imitation wood inserts, electric front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior detailing, LED headlights, plus:

chromed electrically folding and retractable mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

heated front seats;

twelve-speaker sound system;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display;

satellite navigation;

keyless entry;

ambient lighting;

climate control with rear vents;

push-button start;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

In total, the Quantum VX’s colour palette spans four hues; Raven Black, Pearl White Metallic, Satin Silver Metallic and Graphite Grey Metallic, while two make-ups the “regular” Quantum’s choices; Ivory White and Quicksilver Metallic.

Price

Included with each model’s sticker price is a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.