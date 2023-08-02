Wait over: Say hello to the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

By Charl Bosch

After a prolonged teaser campaign and almost four years of speculative reports, Toyota, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, officially debuted the all-new Land Cruiser Prado in both global and US guises.

Returning to the United States as the Land Cruiser in lieu of the full-size Land Cruiser 300 not being offered as a result of the upscale Lexus LX being present, the new Prado carries the internal name 250 and while destined to be known as the Land Cruiser 250 in Japan, is expected to retain the Prado name for South Africa.

Debuting a completely redesigned interpretation of the now outgoing J150 Prado that had been in production since 2009, the 250 introduces two unique frontal designs for Europe; the 70-series inspired example with round LED headlights called the First Edition and what is expected to the mainstay model with rectangular lights inspired by the 60-series that will be the sole derivative sold in the States.

While it remains unknown as to which example will eventually come to South Africa, the retro-styled Prado’s design pays homage not only to the 70-series, but as mentioned, the 60-series and also its Lexus GX itself inspired by the Land Cruiser 80-series that served as the template for the Land Cruiser 300.

Based on Toyota’s body-on-frame TNGA-F platform that underpins the Land Cruiser 300 and LX, new Tacoma, Tundra and Sequoia, the Prado measures 4 925 mm long, 1 980 mm wide and 1 870 mm tall while riding on a wheelbase stretching 2 850 mm.

It’s platform set to also provide the foundation for the North American 4Runner, the new Hilux due in 2024 and from later this year, the all-new Fortuner, the Prado’s new dimensions represent an overall length increase of 100 mm, height of 20 mm, width of 95 mm and wheelbase extension of 60 mm.

Said to be 50% more rigid than the J150 on the frame front and 30% stiffer overall, the Prado also receives a revised suspension aimed largely at off-road usage, the ability to have the stabiliser bar disconnected when going off-road and electric power steering for the first time.

In the US, the Prado is rated at 2 722 kg for a braked trailer and besides keeping the low range transfer case, receives an automatic limited slip differential and electronic rear diff-lock. As with the J150, drive goes to all four wheels permanently.

Providing seating for five or seven depending on the market, the interior has undergone equally as big a transformation with a clear influence from not only the 70-series, but also the Tacoma rather than the GX.

Compared to the latter, the Prado gets a different steering wheel with FJ Cruiser inspired touches, round air conditioning vents, a redesigned centre console, central air vents, relocation of the starter button to the centre facia and a smaller 12.3-inch infotainment system.

For the first time, the Prado also benefits from a fully digital instrument cluster that measures the same 12.3-inches as on the GX.

Given the expected difference in market specification, no details regarding features were revealed, however, the Multi-Terrain Select system and Multi-Terrain Monitor have both confirmed, along Toyota’s latest Safety Sense system all models and Crawl Control.

One of the biggest speculative areas of the Prado ever since the emergence of the first rumours, the 250’s engine options will be an all four-cylinder affair hooked exclusively to automatic transmissions as the six-speed manual offered in some as been dropped entirely.

Starting the range off, the venerable 2.7-litre petrol, whose future had been doubt given its age, soldiers on with outputs of 120kW/246Nm. The only free-breathing petrol option available, it also has sole usage of a six-speed automatic ‘box.

Indirectly replacing the 4.0-litre V6 engine, the top-spec petrol now comes in the shape of the T24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbo used in the Tacoma.

Available in two different configurations though, the standard unit develops 207kW/430Nm, which increases to 243kW/630Nm with the inclusion of a 1.87-kWh battery pack and 36 kW electric motor in the case of the hybrid i-Force Max model.

Both engines are connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Rounding off the range, the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel has also undergone hybridisation in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup that will soon be expanded to the next Hilux and Fortuner.

While rumoured for a protentional power and torque hike to above the 165kW/550Nm made by the Hilux GR Sport, Toyota has reigned the engine in to produce unchanged 150kW/500Nm. In certain markets, the oil-burner will continue without the mild-hybrid system and with the same power figures.

The newest addition though is an eight-speed automatic gearbox that replaces the old six-speed unit.

South Africa approved

Set to enter the US market with a reported price tag of around $50 000, the Land Cruiser Prado has been approved for South Africa from the first half of 2024, although it remains unknown as to whether the local market will receive both the standard and First Edition models, especially as only 3 000 examples of the latter will be produced.

While still to be confirmed, the South African Prado is expected to retain the diesel engine with or without the hybrid system, and potentially one of the 2.4-litre petrols as replacement for the V6.

As mentioned though, exact specification will only be announced next year.

*article is being updated

