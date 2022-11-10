No more urban cruising: Toyota ends Urban Cruiser in India

Charl Bosch

Brought back to life in 2020, after what had been a six-year hiatus, Toyota is reportedly set to shelve the Urban Cruiser nomenclature once again following the reported end of production in India.

Revived for the automaker’s version of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza after originally starring on a Europeanised version of the Japanese market is sold between 2008 and 2014, Autocar India alleges that a second generation based on the new Brezza won’t be happening.

According to the publication, the apparent reason stems from Toyota’s desire to compete in the upper segment of the Indian market and not in the lower sections Suzuki’s Maruti division is mostly focused on.

Already replaced Suzuki Vitara Brezza has served as the foundation for the Urban Cruiser.

A secondary reason is price as a “new” Urban Cruiser would be stickered too closely to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Suzuki markets as the rejuvenated Grand Vitara, a model South Africa will be getting next year.

Regularly swapping places with the Corolla Cross as Toyota South Africa’s second or third best-selling new vehicle behind the Hilux, the reported ending of production, based on its removal from Toyota’s Indian website, is likely to have an effect going forward now that a successor appears unlikely.

While Toyota has remained mum on the report, chances are it will make an announcement next year as Urban Cruiser stock enters the run-out phase.

A possible replacement could come in the form of the Yaris Cross sold in Europe and Australia, though chances are it could be a lot pricier than the Urban Cruiser should approval be given.

The same also applies the Raize sold in Japan with the verdict still out as to whether the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered on local soil.

At present though, expect Urban Cruiser sales to continue as normal as enough stock has potentially been secured to satisfy market demand heading into 2023.

For its part, Suzuki is still to confirm availability of the new Brezza, now without the Vitara prefix, which is slated to happen next year once the Grand Vitara is launched.

As mentioned though, expect matter to become clearer in the early stages of 2023.