TVSM brings budget friendly motorbikes and scooters to South Africa

The company is entering South Africa with long-term intent: to deliver bikes for commuters, entrepreneurs, delivery riders and lifestyle bikers.

TVS Motors (TVSM) is launching in South Africa and hopes to change the country’s bike market.

“South Africa is not a trial market for TVSM – it is a strategic growth market. Our entry is built on global scale, deep engineering capability, and a 110-year heritage of trust, value and service.

“Through our partnership with The Nexus Collective, we are committed to building sustainable mobility access, strong dealer support, and long-term customer confidence in South Africa,” says Rahul Nayak, Senior Vice President, TVS Motor Company.

With a global footprint spanning 90+ countries and a customer base of 64 million, TVS Motor Company is an Indian company recognised for engineering discipline, quality systems, reliability and product innovation.

As the world’s fourth-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, the company has built its reputation by serving both mature and emerging markets with high-performance, efficient and durable mobility products.

Strategic line-up

TVS has had a small and somewhat unknown presence in South Africa, until now that is. Because this is about to change as business giant Bidvest has taken over the importation of the brand.

And their vision is to make serious inroads into the South African bike market. TVSM’s initial South African line-up has been selected to serve multiple use cases across personal mobility, enthusiast and commercial utility.

Apache RR310 – R64 999

A track weapon born out of 35 years of engineering prowess and dominance of TVS Racing. Picture: Supplied

Apache 200 4V – R34 999

Taking trailblazing performance to the next level with intelligent innovation. Picture: Supplied.

Raider 125 – R23 999

Go wicked with distinct sporty styling, best in class performance and hi-tech advanced features. Picture: Supplied.

Ntorq 125 Scooter – R23 999

Play smart with best-in-class pickup, power & 60 connected features. Picture: Supplied.

TRAK 150 – R19 999

150cc engine delivers power while being inexpensive to maintain. Picture: Supplied.

HLX 150X 5 Gear – R19 999

Ecothrust engine with OIC technology with new features for a safer ride. Picture: Supplied.

Star HLX 125 – R18 999

Electric start, no need to kick, just press and go. Picture: Supplied.

Why South Africa?

Across global cities, motorbikes have evolved beyond basic transport to become powerful tools of freedom, efficiency, self-expression and economic empowerment.

In South Africa, rising transport costs, long commute times and pressure on household and small-business budgets are accelerating demand for smarter, affordable mobility choices.

Robin van Rensburg, managing director of The Nexus Collective, points out that the launch of TVS Motor Company in South Africa is not simply about targeting and competing for existing market segments, but creating entirely new ones.

“From daily commuting to delivery operations and lifestyle riding, we were looking for a product portfolio designed to meet real South African needs – and gaps.

“Both TVSM and The Nexus Collective are focused on expanding the total market by enabling new rider and business segments through fit-for-purpose mobility solutions.”

Van Rensburg points out that in addition to personal commuting and the sports/enthusiast markets, The Nexus Collective sees significant growth potential in commercial delivery, township and urban micro-logistics and last-mile commutes, and entrepreneurship-led mobility use cases – an area that the business is particularly excited about.

Low operating costs

“This includes practical business set-ups based on the TVS 3-wheel King Cargo, such as mobile coffee and food stations, on-site repair and maintenance services, mobile retail delivery, and last-mile service businesses that require low operating costs, high reliability, safety and efficient daily mobility.

“TVMS is not entering South Africa to merely redistribute market share. We are here to help create new economic participation opportunities through mobility. When mobility becomes more accessible and affordable, it unlocks business formation, income generation, and inclusive growth,” concludes Van Rensburg.