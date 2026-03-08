VX-L badge adds even more street cred to Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

The range now comprises three distinct grades - TX, VX-R and VX-L - each carefully positioned to meet different customer needs.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado arrived in 2024. And it carried a weight of expectation that very few SUVs could hope to match. And now in 2026, Toyota hasn’t tried to reinvent the winning Prado formula with the introduction of the flagship VX‑L.

It is more a case of refining what is already in place and blending genuine off‑road credibility with a level of comfort and technology that places it firmly in premium territory.

Purposeful and flashy

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado’s styling is more upright and assertive than with the previous gen models. With the squared-off proportions still clearly pointing to its Land Cruiser heritage.

While the VX-R continues to cater to the more traditional Land Cruiser owner that prioritises rugged off-road performance over outright luxury.

This new VX-L is tailored for customers who spend most of their time on-road and value enhanced comfort, refinement and city life niceties, while still knowing they have a Land Cruiser with all its all-terrain credibility in the garage. Heading off the beaten track is something they still want to be able to do. But do it in style.

The VX-R and VX-L are clearly differentiated through their exterior styling and interior finishes. Picture: Supplied.

Style comes in the form of 20-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured exterior mouldings, a painted rear bumper, and illuminated side steps. While inside, the VX-L elevates the cabin experience with silver metallic interior accents, a high-end JBL 14-speaker audio system, and leather door trim with additional stitching, 10-speaker system and leather trim.

Upmarket interior

Step inside and the Prado VX‑L immediately feels more upmarket than any of its Toyota Land Cruiser predecessors. Materials are noticeably improved, with soft-touch surfaces, leather upholstery and solid switchgear throughout.

The dashboard layout is clean and logical, dominated by a large central touchscreen that integrates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a fully digital instrument cluster provides all the configurable driving information you could want or need.

The VX-L is particularly appealing to urban and lifestyle-oriented buyers seeking luxury. Picture: Supplied.

Despite this huge technological leap, Toyota has wisely retained physical buttons for key functions for the likes of the aircon, volume control and mode selection. This is a decision that will be appreciated not only by the city slicker, but also when driving off-road or on corrugated gravel and touching a screen is no easy task.

Space remains a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado strong point. The second row offers generous legroom, and the VX‑L’s third row could be usable for adults on shorter journeys. But the reality is that only smaller children will be comfortable back there. Boot space is competitive with the third row folded, and the wide tailgate opening makes loading bulky gear easy.

Familiar but effective powertrain

Under the hood of the Land Cruiser Prado is Toyota’s tried and tested 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, GD-6 engine running down through an easy shifting eight-speed automatic box. Still producing 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque.

Would we love the 225kW/700Nm, 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel from the Land Cruiser 300? Or the 260kW/650Nm, 3.4-litre V6 turbo petrol from the Lexus GX 550? Of course we would. But there would be no need for this other than very expensive bragging rights.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado range has a towing capacity of 3 500 kg. Picture: Supplied.

When put against the clock, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX-L gets to 100 km/h in a decent 11.48-seconds. And goes over 150 km/h in 800m of tar and dirt if you are so inclined. Top speed comes in at 165 km/h, which is more than enough for a family SUV that is actually built to play outdoors, and not win traffic light dices.

The car feels more relaxed than being quick, but that suits its brief. Overtaking is still handled confidently, and the engine’s strong low‑down torque makes towing and off-road driving effortless.

Fuel consumption

Sibani Lodge. Nestled within the breathtaking landscape of Mt Savannah Nature Reserve. Is just over 100 km from our home, and it provided the perfect little break from the hustle and bustle of the city. As well as allow us to do a brief fuel consumption test.

New high-grade VX-L model blends on-road refinement with legendary Land Cruiser capability. Picture: Supplied.

Fuel consumption is more than reasonable for square, 2.5-tonne, vehicle of this size. We achieved a figure of 10.2-litres per 100 km/h and with a 110-litre tank onboard. Range anxiety is something only for battery electric vehicle owners when you drive a Land Cruiser Prado.

Comfort first, control second

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado’s ladder-frame construction and live rear axle mean it will never drive like a unibody SUV, but Toyota has done an impressive job balancing comfort and control. On tar, because we did not do enough real off-road driving, the Prado VX‑L offers a smooth ride that soaks up bumps and broken surfaces with ease. Body roll is present in corners, as is some nose diving when you must climb on the brakes, but it’s predictable and easily managed.

I can’t personally comment in this case. It is well documented that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado truly shines off‑road. Full-time four-wheel drive, a low-range transfer case, locking rear differential and Toyota’s Multi-Terrain Select system give it genuine go-anywhere ability. The VX‑L also benefits from adaptive suspension settings that help maintain traction and composure over challenging terrain. Whether crawling over rocks or tackling deep sand, the Prado feels unflustered and reassuringly tough.

Equally adept at navigating daily urban environments or venturing far beyond the city limits. Picture: Supplied.

Modern technology and safety

It has taken a while, but Toyota have brought the Land Cruiser Prado firmly into the modern era in terms of safety and driver assistance. The VX‑L comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and a comprehensive suite of airbags. A 360‑degree camera system proves invaluable both in tight urban parking situations and when navigating technical off-road sections.

Evolution done right

In a very flashy and bling world, the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado doesn’t chase novelty for its own sake. Instead, it builds on decades of hard-earned reputation. While adding refinement, technology and comfort without diluting the core values that have made the Prado such a trusted name in South Africa.