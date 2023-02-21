Should Volkswagen South Africa bring it? Updated Atlas debuts

Charl Bosch

Although it released the first official teaser images of the updated Touareg last week, Volkswagen, a few week prior, showcased it’s other flagship SUV, the Atlas, in full in the United States after affording it a second mid-life update.

Introduced seven years ago as not only a replacement for the Touareg in the States, but one directly aimed at the American market in addition to one with a name easy to pronounce, the Atlas debuts after receiving an initial update three years ago.

What has changed?

Together with it’s coupe-styled Cross Sport sibling that premiered in 2019, the second raft of changes to the Atlas includes new LED headlights with an above illuminated light bar, a restyled grille heavily inspired by that of the Jetta and Toas, a larger rear spoiler and a central illuminated bar between the updated LED light clusters.

Depending on the trim level, wheel sizes range from 18 to 20-inches with a 21-inch option starring on the R-Line. Exclusive to the Cross Sport is a new faux rear diffuser.

Comparatively little has changed at the rear.

Inside, the revisions applied three years ago are supplemented by upgraded materials and standard gear shift paddles on all models, quilted diamond pattern leather seats on flagship derivatives, a redesigned centre console and dashboard, and heated rear seats.

Also standard across the range are ventilated and electric front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, updated voice control and on the connectivity front, a wireless smartphone charger, the 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster and the twelve-inch touchscreen infotainment system seemingly taken from the Golf and ID.4.

Up to eight type-C USB ports, optional Head-Up Display and Adaptive Cruise Control rounds the Atlas’ specification off, together with a revised I.Q. Drive system of unspecified safety and driver assistance systems.

No more V6

The biggest change is to be found underneath the bonnet where the 3.6 VR6 engine that made 206kW/360Nm has been retired and not replaced by a hybrid or mild-hybrid unit.

A new faux diffuser is reserved solely for the Cross Sport.

This leaves the 175kW/350Nm 2.0 TSI unit as the sole option for the regular Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, hooked to a now toggle switch operated eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox. Drive continues to go to the front or all four wheels, the latter via Volkswagen’s 4Motion system.

Atlas for South Africa?

Set to enter production at Wolfsburg’s Chattanooga Plant in Tennessee later this year, both the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport remain left-hand-drive only models despite the automaker admitting to interest from right-hand-drive markets as far back as 2018.

In that instance, Volkswagen Australia’s then Managing Director, Michael Bartsch, stated that it monitoring the Atlas, but only in second generation guise.

“The Altas is being reconsidered but here’s the challenge with Atlas: there has to be a business case for right-hand drive. Speaking initially (with the existing model)… Africa didn’t want it because they didn’t make it in diesel; UK didn’t want it because it’s too big; and the same goes with Japan. We always wanted it,” Bartsch told goauto.com.au.

Interior has been restyled and now mirrors that of the Golf 8.

“When that car first came out it fell flat. Now everybody’s reconsidering it. England is now reconsidering it, South Africa is reconsidering it… so we’re going through a reappraisal of that car. Does that mean we are going to get it next year? No. Is it back on the agenda that’s possible in three years’ time? It comes down to critical mass – and that is always a challenge.”

Subsequently, a number of Atlas’ were spotted at Volkswagen South Africa’s sprawling holding area outside its factory in Uitenhage, now Kariega, which ignited speculation of an imminent market launch.

In a reply to The Citizen though, the automaker stated that the parked vehicles were in fact examples of the Atlas’ Chinese market twin, the Teramont, bound for Ghana and Rwanda in semi-knockdown kit (SKD) from.

Despite admitting that no plans are being made to offer the current Atlas with right-hand-drive, a switch for the second could potentially happen should Volkswagen decide not to renew the Touareg once the present third generation, on-sale since 2018, reaches the end of its lifecycle.

