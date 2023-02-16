Volkswagen commences striptease of facelift Touareg

Charl Bosch

A model that has garnered comparatively little attention versus others in it’s global line-up for almost three years, Volkswagen has released the first batch of teaser images highlighting the heavily updated Touareg due for unveiling in April.

Bar the introduction of the plug-in hybrid Touareg R in 2020, Wolfsburg’s flagship SUV has soldiered on without having received any extensive revisions since debuting in 2018.

Hinting at what’s to come

As evident by the images, showing it undergoing winter weather testing in Lapland though, the mid-life overhaul tweaks are prominent, even with the multi-coloured applied QR-code inspired camouflage.

Set to also serve as the preview model for the next generation Tiguan currently undergoing testing in Europe, the Touareg’s frontal changes include a new grille with an illuminated central bar similar to the Polo and Taigo, a noticeable restyled front bumper and Tiguan-inspired headlight light clusters.

Better at lighting

The main centre of attention, however, are the headlights that benefit from new LEDs consisting of 38 400 micro diodes Volkswagen says provides more than enough forward illumination without dazzling oncoming traffic.

In total, 19 200 micro LEDs make up each light buyers will only experience when specifying the adaptive Matrix LED option most likely to be found on the options list.

Underneath…

The widespread nature of the facelift’s changes goes further as Volkswagen has also updated the MLB Evo platform that provides the base for the Audi Q7 and Q8, the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne.

While not divulged in full, confirmed changes include the load sensor for the roof, the standard steel spring suspension and the optional two-chamber air suspension that have both been optimised for comfort and performance.

Surprisingly, little has seemingly changed inside.

Inside…

In the same league as the chassis is the interior and particular, the Innovision Cockpit display that, surprisingly, hasn’t been passed on to any other current Volkswagen model.

Although still displacing fifteen-inches when combined with the digital instrument cluster, the massive display now gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of a software update, plus improved voice control and satellite navigation.

Also confirmed, as a result of customer feedback, is a new multi-function steering wheel, softer material for the front and rear armrests and upgraded materials.

…and up front

Unknown though are the Touareg’s powertrain changes. The general believe is that all become electrified in the form of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system regardless of being fuelled by petrol or diesel.

Profile remains the same, though little change is evident at the rear besides the illuminated VW logo.

Besides the R, whose 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 comes with an electric motor, the mainstay 3.0 TDI V6’s output are unlikely to change even with the rumoured 48-volt system.

The same is likely to apply to the entry-level 2.0 TSI offered in some market, though not returning is the massive 310kW/900Nm 4.0 TDI V8 that bowed-out three years ago.

As the case has been since 2018, all models are expected to retain the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Here at the end of the year

Anticipated to be detailed in more in the run-up to April, the facelift Touareg has already been confirmed for South Africa from the final quarter of the year, with sales set to start in early 2024.

