Mercedes-Benz GLC price cut – here’s how much you’ll save

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

18 February 2026

12:30 pm

Introduction of the new petrol derivative means entry to SUV range becomes almost 20% more affordable.

Mercedes-Benz GLC South Africa 2026 model price change

The current Mercedes-Benz GLC was introduced in 2023. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Owning a new Mercedes-Benz GLC is a lot more affordable than it was just a few months ago.

Apart from cutting the price on the two GLC diesel derivatives, Mercedes-Benz has also introduced a petrol model in 200 guise to start off the realigned SUV range. The 300 has been dropped from the line-up, while the Avantgarde and AMG Line trim level denominators have been kept.

Before the realignment and price adjustments, you had to part ways with R1 237 921 to buy into the Mercedes-Benz GLC range in the form of the 220d Avantgarde 4Matic. Entry into the range is now almost 20% more affordable with the introduction of the GLC 200 Avantgarde 4Matic at R1 045 000. The GLC 200 AMG Line 4Matic is up next at R1 120 250.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d Avantgarde 4Matic is now R56 447 less than before at R1 181 474, with the AMG Line model’s sticker of R1 269 175 also R53 447 cheaper than before.

Up to R140 000 price cut

The savings are even higher at the top of the food chain. Both GLC 300d models’ prices have been slashed by R140 244. The Avantgarde 4Matic is down from R1 474 718 to R1 334 474 and the AMG Line from R1 559 419 to R1 419 175.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 200’s 2.0-litre turbocharger petrol engine produces 150kW of power and 320Nm of torque. The EQ Boost function sees a 48-volt mild-hybrid system add an additional 17kW/200Nm in short bursts.

The oil-burner pair sports outputs of 145kW/440Nm (220d) and 198kW/550Nm (300d).

On all models, the drive goes four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system via the 9G Tronic automatic transmission.

Mercedes-GLC pricing

  • GLC 200 Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 045 000
  • GLC 200 AMG Line 4Matic – R1 120 250
  • GLC 220d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 181 474
  • GLC 220d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 269 175
  • GLC 300d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 334 474
  • GLC 300d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 419 175

*Pricing includes five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

