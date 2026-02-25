‘Little’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class coming but no longer only as an EV

'Little G-Class" will have four-wheel drive from the start and now, a hybrid powertrain to go with the electric option.

Mercedes-Benz has reportedly u-turned on its initial plan of making the incoming little G-Class solely available with an electric powertrain.

Change of plan

First reported in 2023, the unofficially named g-Class had been set to arrive this year using the same electric vehicle-optimised platform as the then still-born CLA and GLB.

In a statement last year, though, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said the three-pointed star had shelved its plans of producing only electric vehicles after 2030.

NOW READ: ‘Baby’ G-Class still coming as Mercedes-Benz scraps EV-only plans

Instead, it will have a mix of electric and combustion products going into 2026.

This now also includes the “Little G-Class”, which was due to form part of the soon-to-disappear all-electric EQ sub-brand.

Poor full-size G sales

According to a new report by Britain’s Autocar, the g-Glass will still arrive in 2027, but feature both electric and hybrid power as with the new CLA.

Reportedly, this comes in response to poorer than expected sales of the “full-size” G580 by EQ Technology, which an unnamed Mercedes-Benz executive described as a “complete flop” last year.

“The car is sitting like lead at dealers; it’s a complete flop,” a translated extract from the executive’s comments to Germany’s Handelsblatt read.

What to expect?

Snapped by Autocar undergoing testing, the g-Class will ride on a dedicated four-wheel drive platform instead of the CLA‘s Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA).

The platform itself will have a reported overall length of 4 400 mm, while the mentioned images show an exterior design similar to the normal G-Class.

Hybrid

Up front, the refocused powertrains will consist of two units developed by Chinese firm Horse Powertrain, a joint venture between Renault and Geely.

This will, therefore, expand Mercedes-Benz’s reliance on Renault, whose 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbodiesel engines feature in 180, 200 and 180d badged versions of the A-Class, B-Class, GLA and GLB.

In the hybrid, the setup will consist of a 48-volt EQ Boost system combined with the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

As on the CLA, the electric motor is driven by a 1.3-kWh battery pack, with the motor itself being housed within the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In total, two outputs are likely to feature; 120kW/250Nm and 140kW/300Nm – both excluding the 30 kW provided by the EQ Boost system for short spells.

EV

On the electric side, only the top-spec dual-motor layout from the CLA will feature. This means outputs of 260kW/515Nm from the 85-kWh battery pack.

Watch this space

Reportedly debuting in EV guise first, the Little G-Class will continue testing throughout the year, until its reveal takes place either towards the end of the year or in early 2027.

