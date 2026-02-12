Mercedes-AMG dropping plug-in hybrid C63 for straight-six C53

Controversial electrified 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine will be discontinued in May, along with the C63 moniker, leaving the C53 as the new range-topper.

Mercedes-AMG has confirmed that it will indefinitely be shelving the “63” moniker for the C-Class by mid-year.

Noise and emissions

Towards the end of last year, three-point star confirmed the pending end of the controversial C63 by May.

ALSO READ: Certain four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models facing the axe in 2026

This due to the inability of the 2.0-litre M139 plug-in hybrid powertrain to conform to new emissions and noise regulations the European Union will impose on 1 July.

C63 out, C53 coming

A process already started with the arrival of the GLC 53 this week as replacement for the 43 and 63, a new report from the United States has now confirmed that the C63 will make way for the C53.

This, according to Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe, who told edmunds.com that the C53 moniker will see the return of a straight-six engine.

The ’53’ badge from the newly launched AMG GLC 53 will soon be placed on the C-Class as the performance flagship replacement for the C63. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

“Under the regulations of EU7, it’s quite difficult to carry [the four-cylinder engine] into the future. That’s why we will stop offering the M139 and in the mid-size segment we will replace it with the inline six-cylinder,” Schiebe said.

Admitting to the four-cylinder possibly not having been the correct choice, Schiebe told MotorTrend in an interview last year, “we probably could have better explained the technology to our customers. There are pure V-8 fans, and it’s hard to convince them of this four-cylinder hybrid technology.”

CLE 53 power

At the same time, the executive also confirmed that, despite a report from April last year alleging the C63 getting the plug-in hybrid straight-six from the E53, it will receive the same powerplant as the AMG CLE 53.

Fitted with the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, the CLE 53‘s unit develops 330kW/560Nm, a significant drop from the plug-in hybrid C63’s combined 500kW/1 020Nm.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 will provide the engine for the C53. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

Excluding the previous generation C43, which used a 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6, the arrival of the C53 will mark the first time in over two decades that the flagship C-Class had six-cylinders, the last having been the supercharged C32 AMG that ceased production in 2004.

The arrival of the C53 will also come with a significant weight drop over the C63, which tips the scales at 2 165 kg – the heaviest of any C-Class ever made.

More later

First mentioned in 2023 as facing the axe after extensive backlash and reported poorer than expected sales, the C63’s end will also spell the end of the AMG GLC 63 now that the 53 has already been revealed.

As per the mentioned reports, the C53 is likely to make its world premiere around May or June ahead of the implementation of the new regulations on the Old Continent in July.

NOW READ: Mercedes-AMG C63 V8 return blasted as German sales tumble