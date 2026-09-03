Volkswagen Amarok’s dark side shown in public for the first time

For the first time, the Amarok Dark Label can be specified with six-cylinders and not only four.
Approved for South Africa in March alongside the now indefinitely delayed Australian-tuned Walkinshaw W600, Volkswagen officially showcased the Amarok Dark Label for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last weekend.
Darkened looks
Making its comeback after an eight-year absence, the Dark Label once again serves as an appearance package, but this time on the mid-range Style, and no longer only with a single engine option.
Again largely an appearance package, the Dark Label’s unique exterior additions include matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black underbody protection plate, a blacked-out B-pillar, matte black roof rails and door handles, and a black grille.
Along with darkened window surrounds, Volkswagen has blackened the taillight clusters and rear bumper, while also furnishing the Dark Label with a black tailgate handle, side-steps, a styling bar and grey Dark Label badge at the base of the doors.
Inside
More discreet are the changes inside comprising an ebony black roofliner, a black leather-wrapped steering wheel and black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console.
Rounding the interior off are Dark Label branded floor mats, seats trimmed in black ArtVelours cloth and a Dark Label decal on the steering wheel.
Four or six-cylinders
Previously only available with the Volkswagen-made 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine, the Dark Label now offers a choice of either four or six-cylinders.
Shown at Kyalami, the still 2.0-litre variant now uses the single-turbo Panther engine sourced from the Amarok’s twin, the Ford Ranger, following the discontinuation of the bi-turbo unit in May this year.
Paired to the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox, the engine develops 125kW/405Nm and comes standard with a part-time four-wheel drive system.
The first-time V6, meanwhile, is outfitted with the Blue Oval’s 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel mill that sends 184kW/600Nm to all four wheels through the same 10-speed ‘box.
Price
Already priced back in June, the Amarok Dark Label is covered by a five-year/150 000 km maintenance plan.
- Amarok 2.0 TDI Dark Label 4Motion AT – R931 600
- Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Dark Label 4Motion AT – R1 111 500