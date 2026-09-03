Volkswagen Amarok’s dark side shown in public for the first time

For the first time, the Amarok Dark Label can be specified with six-cylinders and not only four.

Approved for South Africa in March alongside the now indefinitely delayed Australian-tuned Walkinshaw W600, Volkswagen officially showcased the Amarok Dark Label for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last weekend.

Darkened looks

Making its comeback after an eight-year absence, the Dark Label once again serves as an appearance package, but this time on the mid-range Style, and no longer only with a single engine option.

Model displayed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring featured a Ducati 450 Desmomx on the back. Picture: Charl Bosch

Again largely an appearance package, the Dark Label’s unique exterior additions include matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black underbody protection plate, a blacked-out B-pillar, matte black roof rails and door handles, and a black grille.

Along with darkened window surrounds, Volkswagen has blackened the taillight clusters and rear bumper, while also furnishing the Dark Label with a black tailgate handle, side-steps, a styling bar and grey Dark Label badge at the base of the doors.

Inside

More discreet are the changes inside comprising an ebony black roofliner, a black leather-wrapped steering wheel and black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console.

As per its name, the interior has received a series of darkened additions. Picture: Charl Bosch

Rounding the interior off are Dark Label branded floor mats, seats trimmed in black ArtVelours cloth and a Dark Label decal on the steering wheel.

Four or six-cylinders

Previously only available with the Volkswagen-made 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine, the Dark Label now offers a choice of either four or six-cylinders.

Shown at Kyalami, the still 2.0-litre variant now uses the single-turbo Panther engine sourced from the Amarok’s twin, the Ford Ranger, following the discontinuation of the bi-turbo unit in May this year.

Dark Label returns to the Amarok range for the first time in eight years. Picture: Charl Bosch

Paired to the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox, the engine develops 125kW/405Nm and comes standard with a part-time four-wheel drive system.

The first-time V6, meanwhile, is outfitted with the Blue Oval’s 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel mill that sends 184kW/600Nm to all four wheels through the same 10-speed ‘box.

Price

Already priced back in June, the Amarok Dark Label is covered by a five-year/150 000 km maintenance plan.