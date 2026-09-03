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Volkswagen Amarok’s dark side shown in public for the first time

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

3 September 2026

12:00 pm

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For the first time, the Amarok Dark Label can be specified with six-cylinders and not only four.

Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label debuts at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Amarok Dark Label made its first public showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Approved for South Africa in March alongside the now indefinitely delayed Australian-tuned Walkinshaw W600, Volkswagen officially showcased the Amarok Dark Label for the first time at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last weekend.

Darkened looks

Making its comeback after an eight-year absence, the Dark Label once again serves as an appearance package, but this time on the mid-range Style, and no longer only with a single engine option.

Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label debuts at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Model displayed at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring featured a Ducati 450 Desmomx on the back. Picture: Charl Bosch

Again largely an appearance package, the Dark Label’s unique exterior additions include matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black underbody protection plate, a blacked-out B-pillar, matte black roof rails and door handles, and a black grille.

Along with darkened window surrounds, Volkswagen has blackened the taillight clusters and rear bumper, while also furnishing the Dark Label with a black tailgate handle, side-steps, a styling bar and grey Dark Label badge at the base of the doors.

Inside

More discreet are the changes inside comprising an ebony black roofliner, a black leather-wrapped steering wheel and black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console.

Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label debuts at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
As per its name, the interior has received a series of darkened additions. Picture: Charl Bosch

Rounding the interior off are Dark Label branded floor mats, seats trimmed in black ArtVelours cloth and a Dark Label decal on the steering wheel.

Four or six-cylinders

Previously only available with the Volkswagen-made 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine, the Dark Label now offers a choice of either four or six-cylinders.

Shown at Kyalami, the still 2.0-litre variant now uses the single-turbo Panther engine sourced from the Amarok’s twin, the Ford Ranger, following the discontinuation of the bi-turbo unit in May this year.

Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label debuts at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Dark Label returns to the Amarok range for the first time in eight years. Picture: Charl Bosch

Paired to the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox, the engine develops 125kW/405Nm and comes standard with a part-time four-wheel drive system.

The first-time V6, meanwhile, is outfitted with the Blue Oval’s 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel mill that sends 184kW/600Nm to all four wheels through the same 10-speed ‘box.

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Price

Already priced back in June, the Amarok Dark Label is covered by a five-year/150 000 km maintenance plan.

  • Amarok 2.0 TDI Dark Label 4Motion AT – R931 600
  • Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Dark Label 4Motion AT – R1 111 500

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