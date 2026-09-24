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JAC goes dark on T9 bakkie with new Black Edition

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

24 September 2026

10:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Black Edition will be limited to certain four-wheel drive derivatives.

JAC T9 Black Edition South Africa price

Black Edition touches are only applicable to four-wheel-drive versions of the Super Lux and Hunter derivatives. Picture: JAC

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Ahead of the arrival of its first-ever plug-in hybrid variant, JAC South Africa has introduced a new black styling package for the T9 bakkie.

Black visuals

Simply called the Black Edition, the appearance pack is only available on the four-wheel drive versions of the Super Lux and the limited edition flagship Hunter.

Aside from the standard specification for each variant being unchanged, the black aesthetic extends to the grille, roof rails, door handles, mirror caps and the 18-inch alloy wheels.

In the case of the Hunter, the nudge bar and style bar gain a black finish, as does the Hunter decals on the sides of the loadbox and the tailgate. Still standard is a tow bar and tonneau cover that the Super Lux goes without.

Inside

Inside, both variants receive an imitation leather black upholstery finish and embroidered headrests as well as heavy-duty carpets in the case of the Hunter.

Colours

In total, the T9 Black offers a choice of nine colours:

  • white;
  • black;
  • grey;
  • silver;
  • red;
  • blue;
  • yellow;
  • Star Grey.

No power change

Up front, the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine has been left untouched with outputs of 125kW/444Nm in the Super Lux and 144kW/487Nm in the Hunter.

Sending the amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels again falls to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

As with the standard models, the part-time four-wheel drive system is augmented by an electronically locking rear differential and the ability to shift from 2L to 4H at speeds below 80km/h.

Price

Now available, the Black Edition, as with the rest of the T9 range, is covered by a five-year/200 000km warranty and a seven-year/100 000km service plan.

RELATED ARTICLES

  • T9 2.0 CTi Lux AT – R549 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Lux 4×4 AT – R609 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Super Lux AT – R599 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Super Lux 4×4 AT – R659 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Black Edition 4×4 AT – R629 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Hunter AT – R629 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Hunter 4×4 AT – R689 900
  • T9 2.0 CTi Hunter Black Edition 4×4 AT – R689 900

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