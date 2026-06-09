Comeback Dark Label-suited Volkswagen Amarok officially priced

Dark Label returns after an eight-year hiatus, though now no longer only available with four-cylinders.

Announced for South Africa earlier this year, Volkswagen has now officially detailed the returning Amarok Dark Label.

Style, with added style

Making its comeback after an eight-year absence, the Dark Label once again serves as an appearance package, albeit this time based on the mid-range Style grade.

As such, specification is identical, with the main differences being bespoke interior and exterior furnishings.

Outside

Revealed in Europe last year, the Dark Label for South Africa gets a matte black grille, darkened window surround trim, a black underbody protection plate, matte black roof rails, and door handles.

Not stopping there, the B-pillar gets a matte black finish as well, as do the side-steps, door handles and the 20-inch alloy wheels.

Dark Label touches includes matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and a black rear bumper to name a few. Picture: Volkswagen

At the rear, the light clusters sport a black finish, which extends to the bumper and tailgate handle.

A matte-black styling bar and a grey Dark Label badge at the base of the doors round out the exterior.

Inside

Inside, the interior boasts an ebony black roofliner, black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console, a black leather-wrapped steering wheel, dark ArtVelours seat upholstery and Dark Label branded floor mats.

Unique to the interior is a black roofliner and decorative inserts on the centre console. Picture: Volkswagen

A Dark Label decal on the steering wheel itself completes the interior changes.

Four or six-cylinder

Up front, and unlike the original, the Dark Label now offers a choice of two engine options.

With the departure of the 2.0-litre Panther bi-turbo diesel engine, four-cylinder motivation is now provided by the single-turbo version fitted with a timing chain instead of a timing belt.

Producing 125kW/405Nm, the amount of twist goes to the rear or all four wheels through the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Completing the Dark Label is the first-time option of the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 that makes 184kW/600Nm.

As with the rest of the V6 range, drive goes to all four wheels from the off through the same 10-speed automatic ‘box.

Price

Priced at R35 000 more than the comparative Style, the Amarok Dark Label’s price tag includes a five-year/150 000 km maintenance plan.