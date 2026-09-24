Launch time for plug-in hybrid JAC T9 bakkie revealed

T9 PHEV will be aimed directly at BYD's incoming Shark Performance and the range-extending electric Changan Hunter K50 REEV.

First announced for South Africa last year before being subsequently delayed till 2026, JAC has officially announced an estimated time of launch for the plug-in hybrid T9 PHEV.

Set to become the range’s new flagship above the limited edition T9 Hunter, the PHEV will premiere in the fourth quarter of the year at which point, pricing and specification will be revealed.

New energy bakkie clash loading

Already teased on JAC South Africa’s website, the T9 PHEV will directly rival the incoming BYD Shark Performance as one of only two proper plug-in hybrid bakkies available in South Africa.

Additionally aimed at the range-extending electric Changan Hunter K50 REEV and the all-electric Geely Riddara, the T9 PHEV swaps the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine for a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that produces 160kW/370Nm on its own.

Combined with a 31.2-kWh battery pack powering two electric motors, the T9 PHEV has a total system output of 360kW/674Nm.

According to JAC, the claimed all-electric range is 100km and the combined with the combustion engine included, a smidgen over 1 000km.

Still able to tow 3 500kg, the inclusion of the electric motors not only results in the T9 PHEV being four-wheel drive, but additionally equipped with an electronically locking rear differential.

Likely spec

Taking into consideration it likely being based on the Super Lux trim level, expect the following features as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

auto-levelling on/off LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

push-button start;

heated and electric front seats;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

wireless smartphone charger;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

sunroof;

reverse camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

tyre pressure monitor;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Start Assist

Stay tuned

At present, little else about the T9 PHEV is known. However, expect JAC to release more details in due course.