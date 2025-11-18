Dark Label returns to Volkswagen Amarok but…

Revived for the first time since 2018, the darkened touches, for now, can only be had in Europe.

Last available on the original generation seven years ago, Volkswagen has brought the Dark Label appearance package back for the Ford Ranger-based Amarok, albeit only in Europe for now.

Sinister exterior touches

Based on the mid-range Style variant, the Dark Label touches comprise matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, the same finish on the roof rails and B-pillar, black door handles, side-steps and mirror caps, a black grille and tinted windows.

Continuing with the dark theme is a black underbody guard, a matte black sports bar and tailgate handle, a black rear bumper, darkened taillight clusters and a grey Dark Label decal at the base of the doors.

Black inside

Inside, the unique fittings include an ebony black roofliner, black ArtVelours seat upholstery and black decorative inserts on the doors and centre console.

Unique to the interior is a black roofliner and decorative inserts on the centre console. Image: Volkswagen

A black leather-wrapped steering wheel and Dark Label branded black floor mats rounds the interior off.

Detuned Lion V6

Otherwise unchanged from the Style on the specification front, underneath its bonnet, the European-market Dark Label will only be powered by the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine, which has been detuned from 184 kW to 177 kW.

Dark Label touches include matte black 20-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and a black rear bumper to name a few. Image: Volkswagen

Still producing 600 Nm though, drive is routed to all four wheels through the Ford and General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

South Africa not confirmed

Available in a choice of three colours, Midnight Black Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Bright Blue Metallic, pricing for the Amarok Dark Label in Germany starts at €57 536, which equates to R1 149 669 when directly converted and without taxes.

Seats are finished in dark ArtVelours upholstery. Image: Volkswagen

Previously only offered on the bi-TDI that made 132kW/420Nm from the Volkswagen-made 2.0-litre engine, the latest Dark Label iteration has, for the moment, not been confirmed for South Africa.

Commemorative Dark Label badge has been placed at the base of the doors. Image: Volkswagen

However, should it be approved, expect a possible announcement to be made either before year-end or early next year.

