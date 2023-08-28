Still not for us: Freshened-up Volkswagen Saveiro revealed

Saveiro eschews turbo power, as well as the steering gear on the right.

Latest update the Saveiro’s third since its debut in 2009. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Long rumoured for South Africa, but consistently ruled out as a result of being a left-hand-drive-only model, Volkswagen, over the weekend, officially unveiled the updated Saveiro in Brazil in what is likely to be the final makeover for the country’s oldest half-ton bakkie.

Timeline since 2009

Still in its third generation debuted in 2009 based on the same platform as the once top-selling Gol, a model replaced last year by the Polo Track, the Saveiro becomes the last major player in the lucrative segment to premiere following the unveilings earlier this month of the updated Fiat Strada and Toro, and of the all-new Chevrolet Montana last year.

Its future the topic of ongoing speculation as to whether the on-again-off-again Tarok Concept will eventually replace it by 2025, the Saveiro’s third restyling since its arrival 14 years ago comprises a restyled front bumper and more angular headlights, revised cladding around the wheel arches and a new bonnet.

At the rear, the adaptions are more incremental and consist of a new bumper and darkened light clusters connected by a new black strip running the width of the tailgate.

Dimensions

Underneath, the PQ24 platform from the Gol, which can trace its roots back to the fifth generation Golf and even earlier, to the Audi A2, has not received any dimensional changes and as such, avails the Saveiro with an overall length of 4 474 mm, height of 1 521 mm, width of 1 893 mm and wheelbase of 2 752 mm.

Offering a ground clearance of 181 mm and towing capacity of 400 kg, the same as the Strada and Toro, the Saveiro remains available as a single cab or double cab with respective payloads of 664 kg and 638 kg.

Newly renamed Extreme tops the Saveiro range, but lacks rear doors despite being called a double cab. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Despite the latter’s bodystyle reference, and in contrast to the Strada, Toro and Montana, the Saveiro only sports two doors, making it more of an extra cab rather than a true double cab.

While the capacity of the load bin ranges from 580 litres in the double cab to 924 litres in the single cab, alterations under its skin consist of new front suspension dampers and springs with no changes having taken place at the rear.

Spec

Inside, the layout of the interior, which is almost identical to the current Polo Vivo, has not received any major changes either, apart from upgraded materials and varying equipment depending on the trim level.

The line-up in question comprises three trim grades; Robust, the single cab-only Trendline and the flagship double cab-only Extreme.

In terms of equipment, the single or double cab Robust sports 15-inch steel wheels, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, air-conditioning, a single USB port, radio prep with two speakers, a rubberised load bin, electric windows, rear parking sensors, Hill Start Assist, traction control and a roof rails in the case of the double cab.

Next up, the Trendline adds electric mirrors and fabric seats, as well as an on-board computer and colour-coded mirrors, bumpers and door handles.

Small upgrades have taken place inside, including Olive Grey side bolsters for the Extreme only. Image: motor1.com Brazil.

Optional is the Comfort package made up of 15-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable steering wheel, reverse camera, fog lights and tie-down hooks in the load bin, and what Volkswagen calls the Tech pack inclusive of a multi-function steering wheel and the 6.5-inch Composition Media infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus two speakers.

Replacing the model formerly known as the Cross, the top-spec Extreme gets the mentioned infotainment system as standard, along with two additional speakers for a total of four.

The recipient of the same Extreme badge as the Amarok on the sports bar, other standard items include the 15-inch alloy wheels, height adjustable steering wheel and reverse camera, gloss black mirror caps, tyre pressure monitor, alloy pedal, imitation leather upholstery and a rear diff-lock.

Going for the optional Tech pack brings Hill Descent Control, an electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, cruise control, an Off-Road mode, rain sense wipers and auto on/off headlights.

Forgot forced assistance

Up front, Volkswagen has opted not to follow the Toro, Strada and Montana in making the Saveiro available with a turbocharged engine.

As such, motivation continues to originate from a normally aspirated 1.6-litre flex-fuel unit developing 79kW/151Nm when using petrol and 87kW/158Nm when brimmed with ethanol.

Similar to the Montana and Strada, drive is routed to the front wheels only through a five-speed manual gearbox with no automatic option being available.

SUV not bakkie for South Africa

In total, three colours are available; Crystal White, Ninja Black and Sirius Silver with Olive Grey being exclusive to the Trendline and Extreme and Moonstone Grey to the latter.

Now available in Brazil, with production continuing to take place at the São Bernardo do Campo plant, the Saveiro for the foreseeable future, will remain bound to that market with plans of exporting it outside South America being unlikely.

Unsurprisingly, this continues to include South Africa, despite Volkswagen South Africa Chairperson and Managing Director, Martina Biene, remarking in January the proposed third model due for local assembly at its Kariega Plant could be a bakkie along the lines of the Tarok.

Subsequently, Biene, on the sidelines of the Volkswagen Polo media drive last month, stated the model in question will be an SUV, powered by a combustion engine, based on a variation of the Polo’s MQB A0 platform called A0-Entry.

Saveiro pricing

Saveiro 1.6 Robust – R $95 770 (R367 690)

Saveiro 1.6 Robust double cab – R $ 109 710 (R421 209)

Saveiro 1.6 Trendline – R $101 490 (R389 650)

Saveiro 1.6 Extreme double cab – R $114 580 (R439 907)

Additional information and images from motor1.com. Brazil.

