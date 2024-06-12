Get ready: Volkswagen Golf 8.5 R showing itself in full on 26 June

Final combustion engine Golf R will also be the most powerful ever made.

Golf 8.5 R will farewell the combustion engine in lieu of the incoming Mk 9 Golf being an EV. Image: Volkswagen

With little having emerged since the last teaser showing in January, Volkswagen’s R division has released more images of the Golf 8.5 R.

Most powerful Golf ever made

Likely to be the final addition to the revised Golf 8.5 range, the R will retain the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed DSG, the latter now an exclusive as a result of the six-speed manual certain markets had access to, being obsolete.

The final combustion encore for the R Wolfsburg confirmed in 2022 will be going full electric before 2030, a single image of the R’s grille on its official Facebook page doesn’t provide much aesthetic detail, but does quote an output of 333 pferdestarke(PS), which amounts to 245 kW.

Reported back in 2020 as possibly being the output of a Golf 7 or 7.5-based version called the R Plus, the figure mirrors that of the United States-only Golf 8 R 333 introduced last year, as well as the anniversary 20 Years Edition unveiled two years ago.

Officially, the R will produce the same 245 kW as the United States R 333 edition of the Golf 8 R. Image: Volkswagen

As such, the 8.5 R, which will again be offered as a five-door hatch and in Europe, as a Variant estate, will develop 10 kW more than the outgoing Golf 8 R, but expectedly, the same 420 Nm of torque.

The similarities with the R 333 and 20 Years Edition is anticipated to go further in the performance figures, namely a limited top speed of 270 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. For the moment though, no announcement confirming this has been made.

Officially set to become the most powerful combustion engine Golf ever made in readiness for the all-electric Mk 9 reportedly due in 2026, the 8.5 R will carryover the same interior changes as the Golf 8.5 in the form of revised materials, the 10.2-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster and the 12.9-inch infotainment system with the latest MIB4 software and integrated ChatGPT.

As before, Europe will also be privy to an estate variant. Image: Volkswagen

Taking up station above the 8.5 GTI Clubsport introduced last month, the R will make its reported unveiling in exactly two weeks from today, 26 June, although chances are that a final round of select detail divulging could happen before then.

As with the Golf 8.5 however, an announcement confirming the 8.5 R for South Africa remains outstanding.

