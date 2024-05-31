Secret no more as Volkswagen unleashes Golf 8.5 GTI Clubsport

Supposed farewell to the combustion engine Golf offers the same power as the Mk 8 Clubsport, but becomes the fastest production GTI ever made.

Teased selectively throughout the latter stages of May, Volkswagen has finally removed all wrapping from the Golf 8.5 GTI Clubsport in what is believed to be the final encore for the combustion engine Golf.

Equal for power but faster

Unveiled at the Nürburgring where a racing version will take part in the track’s 24 hour race this weekend, the successor to the Mk 8 GTI Clubsport becomes the fastest production GTI ever made, though equal on power and therefore seven kilowatts down on the most powerful iteration, the Mk 7.5 GTI Clubsport S.

NOW READ: Clubsport returning as Volkswagen teases more of latest Golf GTI

The latest and, as mentioned, potentially final special edition in the Golf’s 50-year combustion engine history that ends in 2026 with the debut of the all-electric Golf 9, the Clubsport has a claimed top speed of 250 km/h and will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Rounding the famous Karussell at the ‘Ring. Image: Volkswagen

Opting for the optional Race Package though sees the limiter being raised to 267 km/h, faster by 17 km/h than the Mk 8 and its offshoot, the GTI Clubsport 45, with the benchmark sprint representing an uptake of four-tenths-of-a-seconds.

Power from the EA888 2.0 TSI engine has been boosted from 195kW/370Nm, to the same 221kW/400Nm as the Mk 8 GTI Clubsport. Image: Volkswagen

Most likely as a result of not wanting to infringe on the upcoming Golf 8.5 R, power for the Clubsport is pegged at the same 221kW/400Nm as its Mk 8 siblings, which goes to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG now that the manual transmission has been entirely dropped.

Underneath and outside

Further equipped with a revised version of the optional adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control system that offers a Special setting in which certain characteristic of the Green Hell are replicated, the Clubsport gets a retuned XDS electronic front differential, an Akrapovič exhaust system as part of the Race Pack, and recalibrated steering.

Sporting upgraded red-painted brake calipers Wolfsburg surprisingly didn’t disclose details off, the Clubsport rides on 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels as standard, which can be swapped for two cost options; the 19-inch Queenstown or the forged alloy Warmenau of the same size that is said to reduce weight by eight kilograms at each corner.

Biggest change at the rear is the new bootlid spoiler, gloss black diffuser and dual outlets for the option Akrapovič exhaust system. Image: Volkswagen

As seen in the teasers, the rest of the GTI Clubsport’s unique aesthetic comprises a new front bumper with arrow strakes most likely to aid air flow, new side intakes no longer housing the daytime running lights as on the GTI, and the standard fitting of the otherwise optional LED Plus headlights.

Completing the exterior is a new model specific bootlid spoiler, restyled LED taillight clusters, the carryover illuminated logo bar from the standard GTI, a gloss black diffuser, carbon-look side skirts and black decals at the base of the front doors.

New inside

As part of the interior refresh that saw the Golf 8 morph into the 8.5, the GTI Clubsports receives a unique steering wheel trimmed in leather with added red stitching, plus physical buttons in place of the heavily criticised touch-sensitive items.

Unique to the Clubsport is a new steering wheel and the same upgraded instrument cluster and infotainment system as the regular Mk 8.5 GTI. Image: Volkswagen

Continuing is the 10.2-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster, the 12.9-inch infotainment system with integrated ChatGPT as well as Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 software, and illuminated touch sliders for the dual-zone climate control.

GTI branded sports seats are trimmed in ArtVelour fabrics. Image: Volkswagen

Specific to the Clubsport though are imitation carbon fibre inserts on the dashboard, red stitching on the doors, dash and centre console, plus sport seats trimmed in ArtVelour fabric.

No confirmation yet

Soon to go on-sale in Europe with pricing still unknown, no official word from Volkswagen South Africa prevails as to whether the Clubsport could be offered in the same limited capacity similar to the Mk 7.5 Clubsport S.

For the time being then, until an announcement is made, the Golf 8.5 GTI Clubsport, remains destined for the Old Continent only.

NOW READ: Mystery Volkswagen Golf 8.5 GTI teased ahead of 31 May debut