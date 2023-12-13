More details revealed as Volkswagen continues Transporter tease

Wolfsburg's twin of the Ford Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom will be offered with either a diesel, plug-in hybrid or electric drivetrain.

Although still heavily disguised, the Transporter will an essence be a rebadged version of the new Ford Transit Custom. Image: Volkswagen

Having started teasing the all-new Transporter this week, Volkswagen has released not only clearer images of its replacement for the T6.1, but also details ahead of the commencing of sales next year.

What to expect

The third model after the Amarok and Caddy to be spun-off of a product from alliance partner Ford, in this case, the Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom, the Transporter’s differences will involve not only a Volkswagen specific exterior, but subtle tweaks inside as evident by the first sighting of the interior.

Its dimensions comprising an overall length of 5 020 mm and wheelbase of 3 100 mm, the Transporter measures 146 mm and 97 mm longer respectively than the T6.1, with the 2 032 mm width representing an increase of 128 mm.

Confirmed to offer five bodystyles; a high or low roof van, a dropside double cab, combination van called the Plus and not Crew Bus, the people-carrying Kombi and flagship Caravelle, an extended wheelbase van will also be available for a total of six models with a claimed overall length of 5 450 mm.

While little is visible at the rear, the Transporter’s silhouette is identical to that of the Transit Custom. Image: Volkswagen

Not expected to be called T7 as a result of not being related to the T7 Multivan unveiled two years ago, the Transporter, in standard wheelbase, low roof van guise, boasts a payload of 1.3 tonnes and a storage area of 5.8 m3 behind the central partition.

Unsurprisingly, details relating to each individual bodystyle wasn’t revealed as a result of the still-to-be confirmed official launch only taking place in the European spring that runs from March to June.

Spec and tech

An open secret though is the Transporter’s specification sheet which, model depended, will include LED headlights, a Volkswagen specific multi-function steering wheel, a flip-up tailgate or barn-style opening rear doors, electrically sliding side doors on the Caravelle and rain sense wipers.

First sight of the interior shows a Volkswagen specific steering wheel and different graphics within the instrument cluster and infotainment system indicating the presence of Volkswagen’s own software. Image: Volkswagen

As evident by the interior image, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled 13-inch infotainment system and 12-inch digital instrument cluster have both been carried over from the Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom, but with Volkswagen’s own graphics and software.

On the safety side, and again depending on the model, notable items include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Wrong Way Warning and Front Collision Assist.

TDI, eHybrid or EV

Up front, the Transporter derives motivation from a single 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine made by the Blue Oval in three states of tune; 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW with only the mid-range variant having the option of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Transmission choices include a six-speed manual or an eight-speed torque converter automatic, the latter replacing Wolfsburg’s dual-clutch DSG available since the 2002 introduction of the T5 on which the T6.1 is still largely based on.

On the hybrid side, the combination of the 1.4 TSI engine and 85 kW electric motor used in the T7 Multivan make way for a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 11.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack still badged as the eHybrid in spite of it being a Ford-made unit.

Paired to a unique eight-speed automatic gearbox, the system develops a combined 171 kW, six kilowatts more than in the Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom, with the claimed all-electric range being unknown at present. In the Ford, the maximum range is 57 km.

Finally, the all-electric eTransporter comes in four models; the base powered by a 54-kWh battery delivering 85 kW and a bigger 83-kWh module in three outputs; 100 kW, 160 kW and 210 kW.

While no details regarding the eTransporter’s range was revealed, Volkswagen did confirm drive as going to the rear wheels only unlike the front-wheel-drive eHybrid and TDI. A dual-motor 4Motion model has, however, been earmarked for introduction at a later stage.

Still to be confirmed

Now available for pre-ordering in Germany with pricing from €36 780 (R757 175) for the entry-level 81 kW TDI manual, availability of the Transporter in South Africa remains unknown, though expect an announcement to made once the official reveal takes place in the new year.

