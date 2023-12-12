WATCH: Volkswagen preparing to unbox Ford-based new Transporter

Transporter's will complete Volkswagen's commercial vehicle range consisting of the Caddy, Amarok, Multivan, Crafter and ID. Buzz at present.

Screengrab of the still disguised new Volkswagen Transporter. Image: Volkswagen on YouTube

Having debuted the T7 Multivan in 2021, Volkswagen has released the first official teaser of the work-ready Transport ahead of its world debut next year.

Watch new Transporter teaser below

A model that completes Wolfsburg’s range of commercial vehicles currently consisting of the Amarok, Caddy, Crafter and the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo, the 49 second posted on YouTube shows the still camouflaged Transport emerging from a shipping container next to the already revealed ID. Buzz and Multivan as part of the Bulli family in reference to nickname given the original T2.

ALSO READ: PICS: New chapter opened as Volkswagen debuts all-new T7 ‘Kombi’

The video then flicks around to the side and a rearward shot of the Transporter confirmed to receive diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains, as well as the option of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system on the oil-burner.

T7 Multivan will take up station below the Caravelle. Image: Volkswagen

From the back, the video concludes by revealing the Transporter’s bodystyles as either a conventional high or low roof van, a double cab dropside, a combination van set to be called Crew Bus, the Kombi people mover and the range-topping Caravelle that will take-up station above the Multivan.

Shared with Ford

In a departure from the T7 though, the Transporter will join the Amarok and Caddy in riding on a platform from alliance partner Ford, in this case, the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom due to arrive in South Africa next year.

Transporter will be based on the Ford Tourneo Custom in the case of the Kombi and Caravelle. Image: Ford

Eschewing the Multivan’s Volkswagen-made engines for units developed by the Blue Oval, the Transport’s reveal date in the European Spring points to a time of unveiling between March and June and therefore, open to more teaser images before then.

Ford Transit Custom will serve as base for the Transporter panel van, dropside double cab and Crew Bus combination van. Image: Ford

“With our new Transporter, we have developed state-of-the-art tools for professionals. Together with the Multivan and ID. Buzz, we can offer a VW Bus range that is tailored precisely to all our customers’ wishes,” Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle’s Sales and Marketing Head, Lars Krause, said in a statement.

More soon

Now available for pre-ordering in Germany, the Transporter remains unconfirmed for South Africa in lieu of Volkswagen having previously stated it won’t be offering the Multivan as replacement for the current T6.1 largely still based on the T5 that debuted in 2002.

Should approval be given though, expect Volkswagen South Africa to make an announcement once sales in Europe commence.

NOW READ: Spruced up new Ford Tourneo Custom and Transit Custom revealed