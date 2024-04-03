Cargo details emerge as new Volkswagen Transporter hints resume

Providing seating from two up to six in the commercial models, the Transporter will also offer an extended wheelbase variant measuring 5 450 mm in length.

The standard wheelbase van has an overall length of 5 050 mm. Image: Volkswagen

Kept under wraps since being teased in December last year, Volkswagen has released more details of the incoming all-new Transporter, this time the bodystyle configurations and payload of certain derivatives.

Latest joint venture model

Although already priced from €36 780 (R743 294) in Germany, Wolfsburg’s twin of the Ford Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom will only go on-sale early next year as the third joint venture model with the Blue Oval after the Ranger-based Amarok and the Caddy that provides the foundation for the Tourneo Connect and Transit Connect.

While already known to offer no less than five bodystyles with seating from two in the conventional high or standard roof panel van to as many as six in the combination variant that will adopt the Plus moniker, the replacement for the current T6.1 Transporter will also spawn a Kombi variant as well as a Caravelle, of little continues to be known.

Cargo hauling numbers

The latter pair set to be positioned below the unrelated T7 Multivan that won’t be offered in commercial guise, the Transporter’s revised dimensions comprises an overall length of 5 050 mm, wheelbase of 3 100 mm and width of 2 032 mm.

Representing gains of 146 mm, 97 mm and 128 mm over the T6.1, the loading compartment also grows by 61 m to 2 602 mm, while the storage volume behind the central partition maxes-out at 5.8 m3.

Transporter, for now, refuses to show more of itself. Image: Volkswagen

As an option, the long wheelbase model will have an overall length of 5 450 mm and wheelbase of 3 500 mm. The increase size also extends to the load compartment, which measures 3 002 mm.

Accordingly, storage area in the extended wheelbase rises to 9.0 m3, but in-conjunction with the optional high roof only.

Depending on the eventual configuration, the diesel engine Transporter’s payload amounts to 1.3 tonnes, with that of the fully electric topping out at 1 000 kg. The claimed tow rating is 2.8 tonnes.

Tech and spec

As indicated earlier, the Transporter’s similarities with the Transit Custom/Tourneo Custom extends to its interior where only minor changes have taken place, namely a Volkswagen specific steering wheel and different graphics for the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Interior has been tweaked in certain areas relative to that of the related Transit and Tourneo Custom. Image: Volkswagen

Other notable items are a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically sliding side doors on the Caravelle, a cost-extra Harman Kardon sound system, LED headlights, rain sense wipers, a wireless smartphone charger, up to seven type-A and type-C USB ports, an optional 400-watt outlet and an inverter of up to 2.3 kW on hybrid and EV models.

Take your power pick

In terms of power, the Transporter will take leave of the T6.1’s in-house developed engines for the same Ford-made 2.0-litre units as the Custom pair in three states of tune; 81 kW, 110 kW and 125 kW.

The standard transmission will be a six-speed manual, with an eight-speed automatic replacing the DSG that has featured on the Transporter ever since the T5’s market debut in 2002. A further option is the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system, but only on the 110 kW model.

Volkswagen will be revealed once the wraps come off in 2025. Image: Volkswagen

As an alternative to the diesel, the hybrid option will be marketed under Volkswagen’s eHybrid designation despite also being a Ford unit, and combine a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 11.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack for a total system output of 171 kW.

Paired to a uniquely configured eight-speed automatic ‘box, the setup develops six kilowatts more than in the Custom models, resulting in a claimed all-electric range of 57 km.

Of the electric Transporter, a choice of two battery packs will be provided; the entry-level 54-kWh producing 85 kW, and the larger 83-kWh in three outputs; 100 kW, 160 kW and 210 kW.

It could come to South Africa

Expected to be teased in more detail throughout the year, the Transporter, for the moment, remains unconfirmed for South Africa despite it being known that both the Transit and Tourneo Custom will launch locally this year.

Given the T7 Multivan having already received the thumbs-down for the local market, don’t be surprised if the opposite applies to the Transporter come 2025.

For now though, this is purely speculative and will only be confirmed or ruled-out next year.

