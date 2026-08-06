It is coming: Volkswagen preparing second iteration Tiguan R

Prototype second generation has been spied undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. However, an official date of reveal is still some way off.

Under wraps until now, a new R version of the Volkswagen Tiguan is inbound after a prototype was spied undergoing testing at the Nürburgring earlier this week.

Door never closed

Absent from the current third generation Tiguan’s global launch three years ago, the R hadn’t been ruled out from spawning a second iteration aimed at the less hardcore Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.

This, after R division boss, Martinez Diaz, confirmed last year that while it had nothing under development, it hadn’t closed the door on a new Tiguan R either.

“I would never say no. The Tiguan [R] was very successful in Europe and Australia… we’ll see,” Diaz told Australia’s carexpert.com.au at the time.

It is happening

Now confirmed as indeed being developed, the hotted-up R appears near identical to the regular R Line, most likely to hide any revisions underneath its skin.

Captured by carscoops.com, the prototype was noted with Audi alloy wheels, the R logo on the grille, a wider front bumper with side air intakes and quad exhaust outlets.

Golf R power?

Aside from the interior being unseen, the choice of powertrain has attracted significant interest based on speculation that the R could become a plug-in hybrid to directly rival the RAV4 GR Sport.

Original Tiguan R went on sale locally in 2022 as the most powerful Tiguan ever made. Picture: Volkswagen

However, the carscoops report claims the Tiguan R will most likely stick to combustion engine power only, and use the same 245kW/420Nm 2.0 TSI engine as the Golf 8.5 R.

As a comparison, the same engine in the previous generation Tiguan R developed 235kW/420Nm, allowing it to get from 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Stay tuned

Despite appearing production-ready in the spy shots, the Tiguan R is still being finalised, which means an official date of unveiling remains unknown.

While it can be speculated that an end-of-year or early 2027 debut could happen, for now, nothing has been approved and will only be set in stone once an announcement is made by Volkswagen themselves.