VW’s smooth and stylish new T-Roc impresses

In a segment that is being obliterated by the Chinese, VW has reminded consumers what a German-engineered car feels like with its new T-Roc

It is no secret that the legacy brands are in a fight for their lives. The Chinese have put them under global pressure, but even more so in South Africa. And VWSA is by no means immune.

Ongoing Chinese pressure

The Chinese motor manufacturers are evolving at a rapid rate. And they are making better and better cars – at seriously good prices, too. They cannot be underestimated.

But without many years of development behind them, is this a quick fix? Is the bubble going to burst in a few years’ time when warranty claims and resale issues raise their heads? Or is this the new future of motoring?

Only time will tell, I guess. And since I am not psychic, let’s get back to the reality of today, and our drive in VW’s new T-Roc.

The new T-Roc is positioned between the Taigo and Tiguan in VW’s ever-increasing T-Series range of SUVs. The range also includes the T-Cross, Tayron and Touareg, and the soon-to-be-launched Tengo.

The new VW T-roc offers alloy wheels that now measure up to 20 inches, up from 19 inches before. Picture: Supplied

Easy on the eye

The car builds on the distinctive character that made the T-Roc a success in the first place, but now offers a more progressive design language, a significantly upgraded interior and a comprehensive suite of digital and driver assistance technologies.

What you won’t see with the naked eye is that the new VW T-Roc is 122mm longer and 28mm wider than its predecessor, which in turn translates into a bit more interior and luggage space.

But what you most certainly will notice is the distinctive new light signature of the car. This is something that forms a big part of a car’s aesthetic appeal these days. And here the new T-Roc does not disappoint.

At the front, you have advanced LED light technology that is combined with a new illuminated Volkswagen logo and a continuous light strip.

And the rear features two-part LED combination lamps linked by a continuous illuminated light strip and an illuminated Volkswagen logo once again.

In a rationalised line-up, the new T-Roc is only available in three relatively well-equipped derivatives: Life, R-Line and R-Line Black Style.

Thanks to the MQB evo, the new VW T-Roc brings a new level of technology to the compact SUV segment. Picture: Supplied

VW T-Roc Life – R599 900

The entry level derivative comes standard with:

16-inch Bilbao alloy wheels,

LED headlights with low and high beam,

black roof rails,

Park Assist,

rear-view camera,

10.3-inch infotainment system,

Digital Cockpit,

and 10-colour ambient lighting.

VW T-Roc R-Line – R689 900

Jumping up a level sees you get a sportier version that offers:

R-Line exterior package,

R-Line interior styling,

IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights,

18-inch Coventry alloy wheels,

sports comfort seats,

12.9-inch infotainment system,

and various convenience features.

VW T-Roc R-Line Black Style – R709 900

The top of the range derivative brings you a Black Style package that includes:

black exterior mirror housings,

black decorative elements,

black roof rails,

privacy glass,

19-inch York Aero alloy wheels,

and 30 colour ambient lighting.

Jumping inside, the new T-Roc offers a decent amount of space for five people and their luggage.

The new VW T-Roc also takes a big step forward in its interior, breaking the conventional class boundaries with its high-quality materials. Picture: Supplied

Modern interior

Jumping inside, the new VW T-Roc offers a decent amount of space for five people and their luggage and a completely redesigned dashboard with a new integrated Digital Cockpit.

You also have a new Drive Experience Dial that provides access to driving profile selection and infotainment functions, while a new multifunction gear selector incorporates an integrated OLED display.

R-Line brings a sportier character to the new T-Rocs interior as expected, while the R-Line & Black Style features sports comfort seats upholstered in Varenna leather with R-Line branding.

A panoramic sunroof is available across the range, while a Harman Kardon sound system can be specified as an option on the higher derivatives.

The latest in digital connectivity is at the centre of the driving experience, with the likes of Wireless App-Connect that allows you to connect seamlessly with the vehicle.

The larger infotainment system available on higher derivatives provides an enhanced interface with navigation and additional connected functionality.

The new VW T-Roc offers a driving experience control with integrated TFT LCD display from the Tiguan and Tayron. Picture: Supplied

Safety systems

Not to be outdone in the driver assistance systems department, the new VW T-Roc offers as standard Park Assist and a rear-view camera.

But if you opt for the IQ.DRIVE package, you get:

Adaptive Cruise Control,

Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring,

Side Assist,

Rear Traffic Alert,

Lane Keeping System with Traffic Jam Assist,

and Emergency Assist.

German engineering at its best

But it’s when you get out on the road that you will truly understand my opening statement. From the moment you hit the start button and drive off, the superior German engineering shines through.

Everything just works in unison. The throttle and gearbox calibration is spot on. There is no jerkiness or weird acceleration.

The steering is well weighted and does not feel overly assisted. The same applies to the brakes. There aren’t multiple settings to manipulate the feel. Push the pedal and the car stops.

The new VW T-Roc makes a powerfully clean statement in the compact SUV segment with its new front and rear design. Picture: Supplied

Acceptable performance

Where the performance enthusiasts might have a gripe, is that new VW T-Roc at this stage will only be offered with 110kW/250Nm, 1.4 TSI, that is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission.

It’s not exactly fast, but it does the job perfectly and offers better than Chinese fuel consumption at a claimed 6.6 litres per 100km.

Maybe just maybe, a potent T-Roc might make its way here one day. But I wouldn’t hold my breath.

The price of something like this will put the car over R1 million and this is not where VW want to be with the T-Roc.

An increase of 122mm makes the new VW T-Roc appear half a class larger and creates more space in the interior and boot. Picture: Supplied

Service plan and warranty

The new VW T-Roc comes standard with a three-year/120 000km warranty, five-year/90 000km EasyDrive Service Plan, including a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.