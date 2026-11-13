South African-made Volkswagen Tengo production officially starts

Wolfsburg will announce South African market pricing in January next year, before the start of sale in March.

Ahead of sales commencing in March next year, Volkswagen has officially started production of the long-awaited Tengo at its plant in the Eastern Cape.

The final of three joint models with Skoda India and Volkswagen do Brasil, the Tengo will become Wolfsburg’s new entry-level SUV/crossover below the T-Cross, with pricing to be announced in January.

Proven foundations

Build on the same MQB A0 platform as the Polo and Polo Vivo, the Tengo will additionally be produced on the same assembly line in the plant located in the town previously known as Uitenhage, thanks to a reported 75% parts similarity with the Polo.

Tengo will officially go on sale in South Africa next March. Picture: Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group Africa’s take on the Tera that went on sale in Brazil last March, the Tengo will initially be produced solely with right-hand drive and, apart from South Africa, sold in other key African markets.

Return on investment starts

As per the latter being a key aspect for the group similar to the Polo that goes to 38 markets in both right- and left-hand drive, the first Tengo departed the factory on 9 November bound for an undisclosed buyer in a market outside South Africa.

The result of a R4-billion investment into the facility two years ago, the Tengo, whose name came via a public vote earlier this year, will have a reported local content of 42% and a projected four-star Global NCAP crash rating.

Confirmed details

Incorporating components from not only the Polo and Tera, but also the Taigo, the South African market range will have three variants: Trend, Life and, arriving later in the year, the Style with or without the black appearance package.

Also approved are the same EA211 petrol engines as the Tera, but adapted for South Africa to be Euro 6 compliant, or Euro III in the case of export market models where fuel quality is of a lesser standard.

Producing 81kW/152N, the entry-level normally aspirated 1.6-litre engine will be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a Tengo-unique six-speed Tiptronic.

Paired as standard to the latter is the range-topping 1.0 TSI, which will output 85kW/160Nm.

‘Phenomenal achievement’

“The VWGA team has shown exactly what we are capable of, and they can be incredibly proud of this phenomenal achievement,” recently appointed new Volkswagen Group Africa Managing Director, Christiane Zorn, said in a statement.

“I also want to thank our suppliers, dealers, stakeholders and loyal fans who are part of this journey. I hope our customers are ready for this iconic vehicle, built in Africa and for Africa”.