Space-for-seven entry-level Volkswagen Tiguan hits the mark

No matter how many times a certain derivative of an existing vehicle is driven, the odds are that differences, notwithstanding the powertrain, are bound to occur. Case in point, the facelift Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Not only did it exhibit a completely different feel from the standard wheelbase 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion DSG this writer had over the festive season, but also from the conventional 1.4 TSI R-Line driven months before.

This is confusing

Even more bizarrely was how it is differed from the 2.0 TSI Allspace yours truly drove back in 2018, then still in original pre-facelift guise, and not just because of it being fitted with the smaller displacement engine entrusted with sending the available 110kW/250Nm to the front wheels.

Instead, the weeklong stay with the “entry-level engine” Allspace elicited a similar confusing feel as that of four years ago, but for completely different reason.

For one, the 1.4 TSI Allspace, which arrived in R-Line trim level, felt marginally better put together inside from a quality perspective than the “normal” Tiguan 1.4 TSI R-Line, whose cheap feel deviated dramatically from the premium standards Volkswagen has become known for.

Change in bodystyle clear from the C-pillar back .

Secondly, the Allspace’s added 22mm in overall length and mass of 1 508kg translated to a perkier feel and heightened eagerness when setting off, aspects the normal five-seat Tiguan fitted with the same drivetrain never showed.

Opting for the black styling pack nets the 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels

Unsurprisingly, it also felt better on the move by being a lot more complaint thanks to the added length, and more capable of soaking imperfections, though still with a crashy feel when sudden surfaces changes appear.

Popular by demand

It all made for a complete opposite of the opposite seven days in the company of the Allspace which, apart from being the flagship 1.4 TSI model, came equipped with the optional black styling pack that rates as an absolute must when selecting the dour Oryx White Pearl paint option that does the Tiguan’s exterior no favours at all.

As comparatively small as the extended wheelbase seems on paper, it is easily visible when viewing the Allspace in profile.

Ever popular R-Line tops the 2.0 TSI and 1.4 TSI Allspace line-up.

While the mid-life makeover applied to the Tiguan two years ago has been a subject of content and approval since its unveiling, what has not diminished is the appeal of the Allspace in general. Since its unveiling also four years ago, a total of 7 064 Tiguan Allspaces have found homes across the country.

Styling is, of course, a subjective matter, but given the Allspace’s popularity, plus the availability of the mentioned black pack that includes the darkened 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps, R-Line bumpers and door sills, plus gloss black diffuser, it is fair to say that added practically remains key. And on this front, the Allspace doesn’t disappoint.

Allspace for good reason

With all seven seats up, boot space stands at 230-litres. Drop the second row, an additional 470-litres presents itself. Lower the middle row as well, utility increase to 1 755-litres, an uptake of 100-litres over the five-seat Tiguan.

With all seven seats up, the Allspace’s hauling capacity drops to 230-litres.

The added length and three rows does, however, present a challenge of its own as the outer two chairs are really only for children regardless of how far you move the split centre row forwards or backwards.

In five-seat guise, the Allspace’s boot swallows 700-litres.

What’s more, getting into the third requires a few contortions, but admittedly, this won’t be much of a faff to the junior members of the family. Instead, the added length works an overall treat not only for those seated at the front, but also in the middle row.

With all seven seats lowered, the Tiguan’ cargo hold can accommodate 1 755-litres.

Even with the optional panoramic sunroof fitted to our tester, headroom and legroom in the middle row is vast and unlikely to invoke complaints or annoyances. As mentioned, the same goes for the materials.

Surprise inside

While the mind still boggles as to why the fit-and-finish in the Allspace is incrementally better than in the regular Tiguan, it is nonetheless, a welcome surprise and further boost to its already well vested reputation.

Interior is identical to the rest of the Tiguan range, but feels bizarrely better finished-off.

As part of the facelift, all Tiguan Allspace models feature the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster as standard, along with tri-zone climate control handled by the touch-sensitive display not everyone will take a liking to.

The same also goes for the R branded multi-function steering wheel that, although grippy and neat looking, sports the irksome touchpad-like “buttons” Wolfsburg recently confirmed will be dropped for physical switchgear in due course.

Six-speed DSG is slick, but tends to hold on to the selected lower ratio for too long.

Along with the I.Q. Drive (R20 000) range of safety and driver assistance systems, made-up of Forward Collision Warning with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Change Assist, our Allspace sported nearly of the available options that resulted in pricing ballooning from R756 100 to R895 600.

Bar the black pack (R29 600), sunroof (R17 000) and Oryx White hue (R6 400), the list consisted of a wireless smartphone charger (R4 200), the electro-mechanical tow bar (R9 900), the 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system with App-Connect and integrated satellite navigation (R19 000), reverse camera with Park Assist (R6 400), the Harman Kardon sound system (R12 200) and the must-have Matrix I.Q. LED headlights (R14 800).

Unable to move? Sure?

Optional Harman Kardon is an absolute must .

As standard, the Vienna leather seats up front are comfortable and indeed a sure-fit as the 1.4 TSI engine is underneath the bonnet.

One of the biggest if not main anomaly of the Tiguan Allspace, the stalwart unit has all the makings of being lacklustre as a result of not only the dimensions, but also the almost 100kgs of added weight. In fact, the opposite is true.

Vienna leather seats are comfortable and be specified with a heating function .

Aside from being eager the moment you set off as mentions, it pulls with a fair degree of low-down vigour instead of the linear motion that accompanied the five-seat 1.4 TSI.

An aspect that prevails though is the six-speed DSG that goes about its business in an unobtrusive and slick manner, but with a penchant for holding on to the lower ratios for longer than normal.

Third row mainly reserved for children .

This can be offset though by selecting gears manually using the gear lever as no paddles are offered on any of 1.4-litre Tiguan regardless of the trim grade.

Although is comes without the Dynamic Chassis Control system reserved for the 2.0 TSI and the newly launched Tiguan R, the standard system still sports four modes; Eco, Normal, Sport and Individual with the second-tier option prevailing for most of the 342km the Allspace did during its tenure.

Optional 9.2-inch Discover Media infotainment system remains an easy piece of kit to fathom .

Short spells in Sport mode did make for slightly faster shifts and better throttle response, as well as an incremental improvement in steering feedback.

Fuel consumption was surprisingly anything but stellar as the Allspace 1.4 TSI recorded an indicated best of 8.3 L/100 km in mixed condition that fell far beyond the five-seat’s 6.4 L/100 km recorded last year.

Conclusion

Whereas the Tiguan Allspace 2.0 TSI left confusion across the writer’s face four years ago, the 1.4 TSI repeated the phenomenon in an unexpected way that couldn’t have been better scripted.

However, the smallest engine R-Line badged seven-seat Tiguan has its merits and as indicated by its popularity, a lot of talent to boot.

A total of 7 064 Allspaces have been sold locally since 2018.

While remains expensive even before the ticking of option boxes, it is still a sure bet winner not only from a practical standpoint, but also the appeal of the Volkswagen badge and the significance of the Tiguan nomenclature in general.