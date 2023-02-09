Charged-up Volvo C40 Recharge packs a lot into a R1.2 million price tag

Charl Bosch

Volvo Car South Africa has officially opened order books while at the same time confirming the price of the all-electric C40 Recharge, after announcing the car at the end of last year.

Price and power

Debuting as the Chinese-owned Swedish marque’s third all-electric model after the runaway success P6 and P8 versions of the XC40 Recharge, an initial batch of 50 units have been allocated to South Africa, priced from R1 285 000 each.

Heading to their owners from June this year, the coupe-styled C40 Recharge not only rides on the same CMA platform as the XC40 Recharge, but utilises the same powertrain as the T8, namely the 78-kWh battery that delivers 300kW/660Nm.

Claimed range is 444 km with a waiting time of 30 minutes to go from 0-80% using a fast charger. Top speed is limited to 180 km/h, with Volvo claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint of 4.7 seconds. As with the XC40 T8, drive in the C40 Recharge goes to all four wheels.

Spec on offer

In addition to revealing the newcomer’s price, Volvo also confirmed that a single trim level had been selected, the flagship Ultimate, which includes features such as a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system running Google’s latest Android software, and dual-zone climate control.

Also part of the standard specification sheet is a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger, heated front and rear seats – the former being electric as well – and an electric tailgate.

Fastback design hides a 389-litre boot

As for space, the mentioned tailgate opens to reveal a 489-litre boot, supplemented by a 31-litre storage hold underneath the bonnet.

“We expect the new C40 Recharge to resonate just as strongly with South Africans looking to switch to battery-powered vehicles,” Volvo Car South Africa Managing Director, Greg Maruszewski, said in a previous statement.

Another sales success?

Included in the C40 Recharge’s price tag is five-year warranty and maintenance plan, an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty, public charging cable, likely to be a 7.4 kW outlet, and a home charging wallbox.

Interior mirrors that of the XC40 and to some extent, the XC60

“Our initial allocations of both the XC40 Recharge P6 and XC40 Recharge P8 were snapped up in double-quick time,” Maruszewski said in reference to the former selling-out within 24 hours and the latter after four days.

