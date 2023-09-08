All-electric Volvo EX30’s pre-orders soar in South Africa

Pricing contributes to Swedish carmaker gaining traction in market that is slow to embrace the future.

The Volvo EX30 arrives locally in the first quarter of 2024. Picture: Volvo

While South Africa has been slow in buying into electric vehicles (EVs), Volvo seems to be doing something right.

Volvo Car South Africa has revealed a strong local demand for the incoming fully electric EX30. The Swedish carmaker says pre-orders for the Volvo EX30 in South Africa ranks in the top 10 markets across broader Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Back in 2021, Volvo’s local allocation for its first EV,, the XC40 P8 Recharge, was sold out in four days. A year later, the XC40 P6 Recharge sold in 24 hours.

ALSO READ: ‘Unboxed’ heading for South Africa new Volvo EX30 officially out

Volvo leads the charge

The Volvo EX30 will become the fourth fully electric local offering after the XC40 P8, P6 and the C40 Recharge. It is positioned as one of the most affordable full-size electric vehicles in South Africa. Since the order books opened in June, South Africans have placed in excess of 150 pre-orders. And more potential buyers registered expressions of interest on Volvo Car SA’s website.

According to Naamsa, Local EVs sales in the first half of 2023 totalled 501 units. The Swedish manufacturer leads the sales charge in the fully electric premium C-SUV segment thanks to the performances of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.

The scheduled arrival of the Volvo EX30 in the first quarter of 2024 means the carmaker is poised to further increase its share in the EV segment when the EX30 makes its scheduled arrival in the first quarter of 2024.

“Since the EX30 was revealed, we have seen a steady flow of new orders weekly,” says Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car South Africa Managing Director.

ALSO READ: Know the PHEVs from the BEVs in Volvo’s new energy repertoire

Price is right

“Although we have already secured a high allocation of units for 2024, there’s an increasingly strong chance we will need to boost that figure,”

Maruszewski adds that the early demand proves just how interested South African buyers are in EVs. Particularly when such vehicles are both high-quality products and priced close to equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Higher prices due to higher taxation along with the instability of the power grid are major contributors for low EV demand.

“We worked tirelessly to set Volvo EX30 pricing at an extremely competitive level in order to grant South African consumers the chance to own an electric SUV for the price of a similarly sized ICE vehicle. Our pre-orders so far prove that we got that right,” Maruszewski adds.

The five-model Volvo EX30 range starts at R775 900.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The sexiest Volvo you can find in Mzansi

Volvo EX30 fastest ever

In 315 kW Twin Motor Performance guise, the newcomer is the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever. Volvo claims it will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Volvo claims the extended-range version of the rear-wheel drive Single Motor derivative boasts a range of up to 480 km.

The Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra has been the most popular local derivative. It has accounted for nearly half of all local pre-orders