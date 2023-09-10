Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max: Three things you need to know

New SUV will have different styling, upgraded tech and more power than the Tiggo 7 Pro.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max at last month’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring. Picture: Charl Bosch

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is set to become the Chinese carmaker’s latest addition to its South African SUV portfolio.

Arriving on showroom floors before the end of the year, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max will slot in above the Tiggo 7 Pro. Like the Tiggo 8 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro Max, the 7 Pro Max will feature enhancements over its non-Max sibling.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro was the 10th best-selling SUV in South Africa in August. The new addition will no doubt further add to the carmaker’s local success.

While pricing has not been announced, Chery has indicated that the 7 Max will be offered in three derivatives. It will include a front-wheel Distinction and the Executive offered in both front and all-wheel drive.

The three biggest differences between the Tiggo 7 Pro and Pro Max are found in the exterior styling, interior and powertrains. The Citizen Motoring unpacks the differences between the two.

Exterior styling

On the outside, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max features restyled LED headlamps and a new front bumper with chrome accents. It is complemented by blue detailing on the flanks.

The Pro Max also gets model specific 18-inch alloys wheels, with the all-wheel drive model featuring 19-inch alloys.

Inside Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max

Standard will be a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system like that found in the Tiggo 8 Pro Max. The 7 also gets the 8 Pro Max’s touchpad-like gear lever.

The lower touch-sensitive climate control panel is replaced by a series of buttons below redesigned air vents.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max will feature leather sport seats and a faster wireless smartphone charger. Plus advanced voice command, revised 360-degree surround-view camera system

Powertrain

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max swap out its Pro sibling’s 108 kW/210 Nm 1.5-litre engine for the Tiggo 8 Pro’s 145 kW/290 Nm 1.6-litre mill.

The Max’s mill will be mated to seven-speed DCT instead of its sibling’s CVT.

