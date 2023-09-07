Renault Scenic evolves from pioneering MPV to electric SUV

Scenic now becomes Renault's flagship electric SUV above the Megane E-Tech.

Scenic now becomes an SUV after four generations as a compact MPV. Image: Renault.

Discontinued three years ago as a result of sliding sales in Europe, Renault has taken the wraps off of the all-new Scenic at the Munich IAA, this time solely as an electric vehicle.

Identity change

A complete departure from the previous four generations, the initiator of the compact MPV segment in 1996 now adopts an SUV appearance similar to the Austral and its upmarket sibling, the also reimagined new Espace.

Renault’s second dedicated all-electric crossover/SUV after the Megane E-Tech, the fifth generation Scenic, officially called the Scenic E-Tech, provides exclusive seating for five with a long wheelbase Grand derivative unlikely to be introduced for the foreseeable future.

Resembling to its mentioned stablemates, as well as the coupe-styled Rafale, the Scenic rides on the dedicated CMF-EV platform with dimensions of 4 470 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 785 mm, height of 1 571 mm and width of 1 864 mm.

Styling takes inspiration from the Megane E-Tech, Esapce and Austral. Image: Renault.

The heaviest Scenic ever made with a kerb mass of 1 842 kg in flagship form, the fifth generation rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with the sporty Esprit Alpine being furnished from the off with 20-inch rubber.

Despite its seating capacity, boot space trounces that of the plug-in hybrid Austral E-Tech with 545-litres being available behind the second row. Lowering the 60/40 split ups this to a total of 1 670-litres.

Familiar inside

Offered in three trim levels; Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic, the Scenic’s interior continues almost unchanged from the Megane E-Tech in look and design.

As such, the same steering wheel is prevalent, along with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the floating centre console underneath and seats trimmed in a fabric made from recycled materials.

Interior has been carried over from the Megane E-Tech. Image: Renault.

Devoid of leather, in addition to offering the 12-inch R Link infotainment system, available as an option on the Megane E-Tech, as standard, the interior’s emphasis on sustainability goes further as Renault has constructed the dashboard out of 80% recycled materials, while the floor mats are made out of recycled plastic bottles and the door panels from reused fibres.

Going further, the panoramic sunroof is said to be fully recyclable as a result of being made from 50% waste glass.

Seats are coved in a leather-free recycled textile. Image: Renault.

Weighing a maximum of eight kilograms less than a normal sunroof, the panoramic can also become transparent or opaque as a result of lacking a conventional roller blind Renault says has been done on purpose to avoid impacting on interior headroom.

On the specification front, the Scenic’s array of items comprise a wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting, no less than 30 safety and driver assistance systems, and the Multi-Sense drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Sport and Perso.

Choose your voltage

Boot can accommodate 545-litres of luggage with the rear seats up. Image: Renault.

Residing underneath, forward motivation comes from two battery packs; the 60-kWh from the top-spec Megane E-Tech detuned to 125kW/280Nm, and the range-topping 87-kWh that makes 160kW/300Nm.

Claimed range for the 60-kWh is 420 km with Renault reporting a top speed of 150 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 9.3 seconds and ability to be charged from a DC outlet supporting up to 130 kW.

Scenic now seats five exclusively. Image: Renault.

Opting for the 87-kWh pack translates to a range of “more than 610 km”, a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and DC charging up to 150 kW. As standard, both are fitted with a 22 kW on-board charger.

Don’t expect it, South Africa

Entering production at what Renault calls its ElectriCity Plant in Douai, France early next year, the Scenic E-Tech, like the Megane E-Tech, is unlikely to become available in South Africa anytime soon.

