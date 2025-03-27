SA-bound all-electric Volvo EX90 SUV on shortlist for top accolade

Swedish no stranger to raking in the world's most prestigious car awards.

It has just been announced that the Volvo EX90, the Swedish carmaker’s range-topping seven-seater SUV, is a finalist in the 2025 World Luxury Car of the Year award. The Citizen Motoring is driving it in Cape Town this week to sample it before it is launched to the public in the next month of two.

The prestigious all-electric Volvo EX90 is one of three finalists competing for the accolade. In addition to being shortlisted for this award, the SUV was also a finalist in the 2025 World Electric Vehicle category, further underscoring its excellence in the EV space.

According to the rules, vehicles eligible for the award must be priced at the luxury car level in their primary markets and available in two major markets. These include the US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Korea and Latin America. It must also be available on at least two separate continents within the period January 2024 and end March 2025. Additionally, at least 5 000 units must be produced annually.

Volvo EX90 unleashed in Mzansi

“As we prepare to launch the EX90 in South Africa, we are just thrilled to see our most advanced vehicle yet being announced as a finalist in the 2025 World Luxury Car of the Year award,” said Felipe Yagi, head of marketing and communications at Volvo Car South Africa.

“Since its global unveiling, the Volvo EX90 has been the recipient of several awards. Like the smaller EX30, we expect it to be a hit with the local buying public when it reaches dealerships.”

While the EX90 places an emphasis on safety and sustainability, a great deal of attention was paid to how the vehicle makes occupants feel. The minimalist design and eco-friendly materials redefine luxury, with beautiful craftsmanship and elegant detailing. It helps create a memorable experience for the driver and passengers alike.

Proper luxury creature comforts

Based on the SPA2 platform, the EX90’s air suspension delivers a smooth and supple ride, adding to its overall comfort. The SUV comes equipped with all the amenities one would expect of a World Luxury Car of the Year finalist. This includes standard massaging, power-operated front seats, soft-close doors, and heated seats for the front and second rows. A Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system is part of the standard equipment list.

The winner will be announced on 16 April at the 2025 New York International Auto Show. Volvo is well-acquainted with the World Car of the Year award. In 2018, the Volvo XC60 was crowned World Car of the Year. And the EX30 was awarded the title of World Urban Car in 2024.

The Volvo EX90 will be rolled out locally in Ultra Twin Performance guise at a price of R2 650 000.