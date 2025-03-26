What to expect: South Africa-bound Jetour T2 subtly updated

Local line-up will comprise four models with a choice of two engines, and a reported starting price below R700 000.

Smallest of changes to the T2 now sees the Chinese domestic model being similar in appearance to models bound for exports nations. Image: Jetour China

Ahead of its South African market launch later this year, Chery-owned Jetour has made the subtlest of changes to the T2 in China, aimed at aligning it with models bound for export markets.

Look carefully

Submitted and therefore also leaked by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology office ahead of its planned reveal late last year, the changes include a restyled grille with the block-letter Jetour name script, which has not been offered in the People’s Republic until now, a new front bumper, and two additional colours.

ALSO READ: Defender-inspired Jetour T2 to arrive in Mzansi before mid-2025

While the rear continues as is, a new chrome exterior package and 18-inch alloy wheels round out the T2’s aesthetics.

Inside, the changes are just as incremental and comprise new air vents, improved software for the 15.6-inch infotainment system and an uprated voice recognition system.

Mechanical bits

Known as the Traveler in China, the T2’s fundamentals remain unchanged: its overall length is 4 785 mm, width is 2 006 mm, height is 1 880 mm, and wheelbase is 2 800 mm.

The claimed ground clearance is 220 mm, approach angle 28 degrees, breakover angle 18 degrees and departure angle 30 degrees.

Model line-up

In its home market, the T2/Traveler offers a choice of two conventional combustion engines, both of which have been confirmed for South Africa.

Once sales start, Chery’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI, used in the Dashing and X70 Plus, will be offered in Momentum and Deluxe grades. This opens the T2 range, with outputs increased from the former pair’s 115kW/230Nm to 135kW/290Nm.

Drive will only be routed to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The interior has undergone an equal amount of small changes. Image: Jetour China

Upping the ante, the Deluxe will have the option of not only the bigger 2.0 T-GDI derived from the Tiggo 8 Pro Max but also all-wheel drive in the shape of Jetour’s XWD system.

The latter sports active torque vectoring, locking rear and centre differentials, and seven driving modes but no low-range transfer case. The inclusion of the all-paw gripping system hasn’t resulted in any added grunt over the two-wheel drive, meaning similar outputs of 187kW/390Nm.

However, transmission options differ, with the front-wheel-drive sporting an eight-speed torque converter automatic and the XWD a seven-speed dual-clutch.

Defender 110-esque styling isn’t without coincidence as a result of Jetour parent company Chery having a partnership with JLR. Image: Jetour China

Set to arrive in 2026, the plug-in hybrid T2, which falls under the Shanhai designation in China, combines the former unit, albeit detuned to 115kW/220Nm, with a 43.2-kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors.

According to China’s sohu.com, the combined system output is 280kW/610Nm, and the all-electric range, based on the CLTC method, is 206 km.

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels is a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

On the pricing side

Priced from 139 900 yuan (R352 074) to 184 900 yuan (R465 322) with the Shanhai starting sales next month from the latter figure up to 216 900 yuan (R545 854), local market pricing remains unknown, though a starting price of under R700 000 has been mulled for the 1.5 T-GDI Momentum.

Additional information from carnewschina.com.

NOW READ: PODCAST: Shameless Defender-clone Jetour T2 to stir the pot