Volvo EX30 recalled over possible battery fire

Possible overheating of the battery could lead to a spark.

The National Consumer Commission has announced its first vehicular recall of the year involving 372 units of the Volvo EX30 over a suspected fault related to the battery pack.

Hazard

“In rare cases, the battery may overheat when charged to a high level, which could potentially result in a thermal event, posing a fire risk,” a statement from the commission said.

“Owners of the affected vehicles are advised to limit their car’s maximum charge level to 70% until a fix is available”.

It said the recall involves both the single motor and twin motor variants of the EV made between 2024 and 2025.

“Consumers are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at their nearest authorised dealerships. All corrective work relating to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the consumer,” it concluded.

