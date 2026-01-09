Single charge range revealed as Volvo resumes teasing new EX60

EX60 will fill the gap between the EX30 and EX90 as the electric equivalent of the XC60.

Teased for the first time in October last year, Volvo has divulged yet more details of the EX60 ahead of its world debut on 21 January.

Near 1 000 km range

On the cards for South Africa, the EX60 will fill the position between the EX30 and EX90, and become the first model to ride on the firm’s new Scalable Production Architecture (SPA3).

A platform developed by Volvo and not by Chinese stablemate Zeekr, whose Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) underpins the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country, the EX60 will provide seating for five and have a claimed range of 810 km on a single charge.

Essentially the electric equivalent of the hybrid-only XC60, the EX60 will support DC charging up to 400 kW, which will lead to a range of 340 km after 10 minutes.

At the same time, the 800-volt architectures will have a 10-year battery warranty across all trim levels, another first for the Swedish brand.

EX60 will, in effect, be the electric equivalent of the XC60. Image: Volvo

“With our new electric vehicle architecture, we directly address the main worries that customers have when considering a switch to a fully electric car,” Volvo Cars Chief Technology Officer, Anders Bell, said in a statement.

“The result is class-leading range and fast charging speeds, marking the end of range anxiety”.

Arrival…

Announced in February last year as part of the brand’s reversal on going fully electric by 2030 – a move which has so far yielded the facelift XC60, updated XC90 and S60 – the EX60 is likely to be teased further in due course as its launch is still two weeks away.

Locally, the brand will first switch its attention to the launch of the all-electric ES90 this year, following the market reveals of the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country, the XC60 and XC90 towards the end of last year.

