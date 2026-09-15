Volvo XC60 revised again with new long-range plug-in hybrids

Last updates to the XC60 has been approved for South Africa from the first half of 2027.

Its most recent update having taken place in February last year, Volvo has given the now nine-year old second generation XC60 its third refresh ahead of sales in South Africa starting next year.

Long Range PHEV

Following revisions applied to the XC40, the XC60’s main update involves a longer range all-electric for the plug-in hybrid models (PHEV), as well as more exterior and interior revisions.

Now powered by a streamlined powertrain range spanning two engine options, the biggest arrival is the new T6 in place of the previous mild-hybrid B6.

While it and the flagship T8 still use the 2.0-litre turbocharged Drive-E engine as the combustion option, the unit in the T6 outputs 132kW/280Nm.

New, though, is the size of the battery pack at 41.2-kWh versus the previous 18.1-kWh. At the same time, the electric motor has also been updated with the result that the electric hardware now develops 130 kW compared to 107 kW. Torque is unchanged at 309 Nm.

Combined with the combustion engine, the T6 produces a combined 262 kW, which results in a claimed all-electric range of 200 km.

Subtle changes have taken place at the rear. Picture: Volvo

While drive is still routed to all four wheels through the eight-speed Geartronic transmission, the drivetrain now supports DC charging for the time,

Accordingly, the T6 will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

Stepping up to the T8, the same size battery and new electric motor feature, though with increased outputs of 184kW/360Nm from the petrol engine.

The combined, therefore, is 340 kW, the same output as before, but with an EV-only range of 189 km instead of 81 km. Top speed is still limited to 180 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 4.8 seconds.

Staying steady is the mild-hybrid B5, whose 48-volt system adds 10kW/40Nm to the 2.0-litre Drive-E for short spells.

Without it, the B5 output an unchanged 183kW/350Nm, which goes to all four wheels through the eight-speed transmission. Offsetting the 180 km/h top speed is a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.9 seconds.

New outside

Externally, the XC60 builds the changes applied last year by gaining a new bumper and grille, restyled Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, a new bonnet and front wings, and redesigned alloy wheel options.

At the rear, the bumper has been altered, along with the tailgate and design of the LED light clusters.

Limited changes inside

Inside, the 11.2-inch infotainment system remains. However, Volvo has changed the dashboard and door panels, while also further upgrading the materials and trim finishes.

Interior changes are incremental and mainly comprise a new dashboard and material finishes. Picture: Volvo

Similar to the XC60, the Lane Change Assist system is said to have been improvement, along with the 360-degree surround-view camera system.

Arriving next year

Currently spanning eight models over two engine options priced from R1 058 400 to R1 530 700, Volvo Car South Africa is only expected to confirming pricing next year.

As mentioned, Gothenburg has approved a local market launch in the first of 2027.