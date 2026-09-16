Plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90’s EV-only range dramatically increases

As with the revised XC60, the new long range XC90 will debut in South Africa in the first half of 2027.

Marking its 12th year of production this year, Volvo has given the XC90 its third lifecycle refresh following similar powertrain changes to the XC60.

Same power, more range

Building on the changes applied two years ago, the XC90’s exterior and interior remain unchanged, but as with the XC60, the battery pack has been increased in size and the single electric power revised with more power for the flagship plug-in hybrid T8.

Approved for South Africa, but only in the first half of next year, the tweaks see the previous 18.8-kWh battery make way for a 42.1-kWh cell supplemented by an electric motor that now makes 130 kW instead of 107 kW.

XC90’s interior has not received any changes from its most recent revision two years ago. Picture: Volvo

While the 2.0-litre turbocharged Drive-E petrol engine makes 184kW/360Nm, inclusion of the new electric hardware sees the T8 still output a combined 340 kW, but with a claimed all-electric range of 164 km versus the previous 70 km.

Still paired to the eight-speed Geartronic transmission, drive is again routed to all four wheels, with Volvo claiming a 0-100 km/h of 5.2 seconds and a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

As with the interior, Volvo has made no changes to the XC90’s exterior. Picture: Volvo

Carrying over is the mild-hybrid B5 that makes 184kW/360Nm from its 2.0-litre engine. With the 48-volt system included, an additional 10kW/40Nm becomes available for short spells.

With the same driveline in place as the T8, the B5 will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and hit the same 180 km/h limited v-max.

Arriving in 2027

For the moment, Volvo Car South Africa has not announced pricing, though expect the T8 to come with a noticeable price hike over the current model, whose prices range from R1 834 500 to R1 936 500.

Given that no change have been made to the B5, expect it price tags to possibly be unchanged at R1 555 500 and R1 657 500.

However, expect final details to be announced only once sales start in the first half of 2027.