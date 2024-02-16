Polo Vivo Mzansi’s most popular sub-R250k pre-owned hatch

VW Polo, Kia Picanto, Suzuki Swift and Renault Kwid round off the top five.

The VW Polo and Polo Vivo have been Volkswagen best-selling cars for a long time. And they are as popular in pre-owned form as when they are out the box.

AutoTrader data shows the VW Polo and Polo Vivo pair were the most popular local used hatchbacks sold below R250 000 in 2023.

‘Spoilt for choice’

The Kia Picanto come in at number three, followed by the Suzuki Swift, Renault Kwid, Ford Fiesta, Toyota Starlet, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Grand i10 and Ford Figo.

“Motorists shopping for a used hatchback in the sub-R250 000 price range are spoilt for choice,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.

“With the exception of the Toyota Starlet – which, incidentally, is often one of the three most sold new cars in South Africa – the majority of hatches sold in this category typically cost under R200 000. This means they represent truly excellent value for money.”

Polo Vivo miles ahead

The average price of the 8 995 used Polo Vivo models sold in 2023 was R187 238, with the average mileage being 64 892km. Pre-owned sold Polo Vivos had an average age of five years.

The Polo, of which 5 988 used models were sold, had a slightly older average age of eight years. The average price these cars sold for was R183 904, with an average mileage of 107 366km.

The average price of the 4 339 Kia Picantos sold was R165 592 and average mileage 46 522km. Average age from first registration was four years.

Offering the best value is the Ford Figo, which at an average price of R132 002 was the cheapest of the top 10. The average age was eight years, with the average mileage being 90 461km.

Top 10 most sold sub-R250k hatches

The top 10 most sold pre-owned hatchbacks for under R250 000 in South Africa in 2023 according to AutoTrader Used Cars Sales Data (average price, mileage and registration age):

1 VW Polo Vivo ( R187 238, 64 892km, five years old)

2 VW Polo (R183 904, 107 366km, eight years old)

3 Kia Picanto (R165 592, 46 522km, four years old)

4 Suzuki Swift (R181 706, 34 522km, three years old)

5 Renault Kwid (R137 032, 37 458km, four years old)

6 Ford Fiesta (R156 265, 103 173km, eight years old)

7 Toyota Starlet (R213 027, 31 277km, two years old)

8 Hyundai i20 (R166 306, 90 370km, eight years old)

9 Hyundai Grand i10 (R169 078, 56 425km, five years old)

10 Ford Figo (R132 002, 90 461km, eight years old)