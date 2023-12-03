VW T-Roc stands firm in the wake of the Chinese onslaught

Be prepared to pay a premium for a crossover-SUV that does almost everything right.

The ongoing world trend of barreling towards user-friendly SUV-type cars continues unabated, but this trend brings with it some casualties. And I think it is safe to say that the VW T-Roc killed off Volkswagen’s once very popular bread and butter versions of the Golf, not only in South Africa, but everywhere else too.

This said, The Citizen Motoring recently had a 2.0 TSI R-Line 4MOTION T-Roc arrive in our garage as a bit of a refresher of what this three-year old hatch back slaying car still offers the market.

Positioned between the coupe-like Taigo and the more traditional box-shaped Tiguan in the VW SUV model range, the styling of the T-Roc remains right up there. Especially when offered in Petroleum Blue Metallic paint like our test car was. It also featured standard R-Line goodies and optional panoramic sunroof along with IQ.Light LED Matrix Headlights.

The VW T-Roc features a sloping coupe-styled roof. Picture: VW

Proper power

The 2.0-litre TSI engine remains a gem to drive with 140 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque. It goes down to all four wheels courtesy of VW’s long-serving 4MOTION system through a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

ALSO READ: Refreshed VW T-Roc R-Line a surprise worth trocking about

We hit a 0-100 km/h time of 7.67 seconds and 180 km/h in 1km at Gerotek. Top speed is 216 km/h. Add to this a real-world fuel consumption number of 8.9-litres per 100 km after a week in the VW T-Roc.

Rapid progress is a surefooted and fuss-free affair. This goes a long way to explaining why this SUV is a family favourite.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Tiguan meets Project 1021: The ancestor it never knew

Classy creature comforts

Inside is VW-business like as always, without too much bling on show. Being the top-of-the-range spec model derivative though, you still get the likes of R-Line sports seats for both driver and front passenger as well as Nappa leather upholstery. Plus Digital Cockpit Pro, multi-function steering wheel with paddle shift and keyless entry. It’s all rounded off with various other R-Line touches all as standard fitment.

The obligatory Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions can also be integrated wirelessly into the control system via App Connect Wireless. Our cell phones were kept charged by the optional wireless charging pad fitted.

ALSO READ: VW’s new compact SUV as solid as a T-Roc

The VW T-Roc’s cabin is stylish and simplistic. Picture: VW

VW T-Roc stands tall

Safety is taken care of by the likes of Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist and Adaptive Cruise Adaptive Cruise Control.

Almost every crossover/SUV offering is under threat from the Chinese these days. But the VW T-Roc remains a solid, well-sorted, and trusted offering. It does almost everything well and as such deserves to be somewhere closer to the top of your shopping list. But these attributes come at a premium.

Priced at R698 400, the VW T-Roc 2.0 TSI R-Line 4MOTION comes standard with a three-year / 120 000 km warranty and a five-year / 90 000 km service plan.