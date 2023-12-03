Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

3 Dec 2023

03:50 pm

November vehicle sales sink as port and energy struggles bite

In spite of the backlogs at the country's ports, exports increased for the second month in a row.

South Africa November 2023 new vehicle sales drop

Ford Ranger has retained its position as South Africa’s second best-selling bakkie, but jumped two places in November to also be the second best-selling vehicle in the country for the month. Image: Ford

The brakes continued to be slammed on new vehicle sales in November, with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) recording its biggest decrease of the year so far.

Locals still dominate

While no change prevailed at the top of the best-selling vehicle’s list, still headed by the Toyota Hilux on 3 073, its arch rival, the Ford Ranger, jumped from its traditional fourth position to second on 2 234 ahead of the relegated Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 913) and Toyota Corolla Cross (1 766).

ALSO READ: Pressure shows as new vehicle sales slide in October

Swapping fifth and sixth places from October were the Isuzu D-Max (1 662) and Toyota HiAce (1 549), followed by the Toyota Starlet (1 176) in an unchanged seventh position.

Set to be discontinued next year, the Nissan NP200 rose two positions from 10th in October to eighth in November on 1 152, with ninth place going to the Suzuki Swift (1 117) ahead of third model assembled in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 (1 002).

Month breakdown

A downturn largely blamed on the implementation of stage six load shedding as well as logistical backlogs at the country’s ports, all but one of the various segments ended on a negative note with overall sales for November falling 13.4% from last year’s 49 986 to 43 281.

In the mentioned segments, new passenger vehicle fell 12.5% from 33 436 to 29 252, while light commercial vehicles shed a significantly more 16.2% from 2022’s 13 467 to 11 279 in 2023.

Less severe, but still in the red, medium-duty commercial vehicle sales lost 13.5% from 908 to 785, and heavy-duty commercials 10.7% for a total of 1 965 versus 2 175 of November last year.

Despite the mentioned port crisis, vehicle exports recorded a second straight month of increases 33 207 to 41 008 for a total uptake of 23.5%.

Top 10 brands

In terms of top 10 brands, an unchanged top four prevailed in November with Toyota placing ahead of Volkswagen, Suzuki and Ford on 11 891 versus 5 513, 4 368 and 2 910 respectively  

Trading fifth and sixth places though, Nissan (2 779 finished ahead of Hyundai (2 532), with Isuzu keeping station in seventh with sales of 2 109 and Renault in eighth place on 1 802.

Reversing the final two places from October were Haval and Kia on 1 556 and 1 546 respectively.

November Top 50 Best Selling Cars

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 073
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 234
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 913
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 766
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 662
  6. Toyota HiAce – 1 549
  7. Toyota Starlet – 1 176
  8. Nissan NP200 – 1 152
  9. Suzuki Swift – 1 117
  10. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 002
  11. Nissan Magnite – 997
  12. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 986
  13. Volkswagen Polo – 930
  14. Toyota Vitz – 855
  15. Toyota Fortuner – 689
  16. Kia Sonet – 675
  17. Haval H6 – 654
  18. Mahindra Pik Up – 606
  19. Renault Kwid – 589
  20. Toyota Corolla Quest – 582
  21. Renault Kiger – 574
  22. Hyundai i20 – 565
  23. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 559
  24. Suzuki Fronx – 547
  25. Renault Triber – 539
  26. Volkswagen T-Cross – 538
  27. Suzuki Ertiga – 520
  28. Haval Jolion – 508
  29. Suzuki S-Presso – 446
  30. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 508
  31. Suzuki Baleno – 414
  32. Nissan Navara – 402
  33. Volkswagen Amarok – 367
  34. Suzuki Jimny – 350
  35. Ford Everest – 346
  36. Toyota Rumion – 330
  37. Kia Picanto – 327
  38. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 309
  39. Hyundai Tucson – 295
  40. GWM P-Series – 284
  41. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 278
  42. Suzuki Grand Vitara – 238
  43. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – 222
  44. Hyundai H100 – 215
  45. Suzuki DZire – 213
  46. Chery Tiggo 8 – Pro 206
  47. Suzuki Celerio – 204
  48. Kia Seltos – 200
  49. Volkswagen Tiguan – 178
  50. Nissan Qashqai – 163

NOW READ: Hilux leads Vivo and Ranger in tanking September new car sales

Read more on these topics

Ford Motoring News naamsa toyota volkswagen

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Impala Mine to remain closed after cage with miners plunges
News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe