November vehicle sales sink as port and energy struggles bite

In spite of the backlogs at the country's ports, exports increased for the second month in a row.

Ford Ranger has retained its position as South Africa’s second best-selling bakkie, but jumped two places in November to also be the second best-selling vehicle in the country for the month. Image: Ford

The brakes continued to be slammed on new vehicle sales in November, with the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) recording its biggest decrease of the year so far.

Locals still dominate

While no change prevailed at the top of the best-selling vehicle’s list, still headed by the Toyota Hilux on 3 073, its arch rival, the Ford Ranger, jumped from its traditional fourth position to second on 2 234 ahead of the relegated Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1 913) and Toyota Corolla Cross (1 766).

ALSO READ: Pressure shows as new vehicle sales slide in October

Swapping fifth and sixth places from October were the Isuzu D-Max (1 662) and Toyota HiAce (1 549), followed by the Toyota Starlet (1 176) in an unchanged seventh position.

Set to be discontinued next year, the Nissan NP200 rose two positions from 10th in October to eighth in November on 1 152, with ninth place going to the Suzuki Swift (1 117) ahead of third model assembled in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 (1 002).

Month breakdown

A downturn largely blamed on the implementation of stage six load shedding as well as logistical backlogs at the country’s ports, all but one of the various segments ended on a negative note with overall sales for November falling 13.4% from last year’s 49 986 to 43 281.

In the mentioned segments, new passenger vehicle fell 12.5% from 33 436 to 29 252, while light commercial vehicles shed a significantly more 16.2% from 2022’s 13 467 to 11 279 in 2023.

Less severe, but still in the red, medium-duty commercial vehicle sales lost 13.5% from 908 to 785, and heavy-duty commercials 10.7% for a total of 1 965 versus 2 175 of November last year.

Despite the mentioned port crisis, vehicle exports recorded a second straight month of increases 33 207 to 41 008 for a total uptake of 23.5%.

Top 10 brands

In terms of top 10 brands, an unchanged top four prevailed in November with Toyota placing ahead of Volkswagen, Suzuki and Ford on 11 891 versus 5 513, 4 368 and 2 910 respectively

Trading fifth and sixth places though, Nissan (2 779 finished ahead of Hyundai (2 532), with Isuzu keeping station in seventh with sales of 2 109 and Renault in eighth place on 1 802.

Reversing the final two places from October were Haval and Kia on 1 556 and 1 546 respectively.

November Top 50 Best Selling Cars

Toyota Hilux – 3 073 Ford Ranger – 2 234 Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 913 Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 766 Isuzu D-Max – 1 662 Toyota HiAce – 1 549 Toyota Starlet – 1 176 Nissan NP200 – 1 152 Suzuki Swift – 1 117 Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 002 Nissan Magnite – 997 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 986 Volkswagen Polo – 930 Toyota Vitz – 855 Toyota Fortuner – 689 Kia Sonet – 675 Haval H6 – 654 Mahindra Pik Up – 606 Renault Kwid – 589 Toyota Corolla Quest – 582 Renault Kiger – 574 Hyundai i20 – 565 Toyota Urban Cruiser – 559 Suzuki Fronx – 547 Renault Triber – 539 Volkswagen T-Cross – 538 Suzuki Ertiga – 520 Haval Jolion – 508 Suzuki S-Presso – 446 Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 508 Suzuki Baleno – 414 Nissan Navara – 402 Volkswagen Amarok – 367 Suzuki Jimny – 350 Ford Everest – 346 Toyota Rumion – 330 Kia Picanto – 327 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 309 Hyundai Tucson – 295 GWM P-Series – 284 Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 278 Suzuki Grand Vitara – 238 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 – 222 Hyundai H100 – 215 Suzuki DZire – 213 Chery Tiggo 8 – Pro 206 Suzuki Celerio – 204 Kia Seltos – 200 Volkswagen Tiguan – 178 Nissan Qashqai – 163

NOW READ: Hilux leads Vivo and Ranger in tanking September new car sales