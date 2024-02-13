What to expect: Facelift Volkswagen T-Cross selectively detailed

T-Cross will remain Volkswagen's smallest SUV on local soil, though it remains to be seen how it eventually compare to the incoming third model.

In addition to the subtle exterior changes, Grape Yellow has been added as a new colour option. Image: Volkswagen

Having provided a preview of four models destined for South Africa this year at its maiden product Indaba held last week, Volkswagen also disclosed selective details of each, though not fully or indeed pricing as these will only be revealed closer to the actual launch.

One generation only success

A line-up predominantly debuting in the second quarter, Wolfsburg’s offensive will commence with the updated T-Cross unveiled in June last year.

Destined to remain a one generation only model as production in Europe is anticipated to end next year in readiness for the all-electric ID.2all SUV in 2026, the T-Cross, for now, will remain Volkswagen South Africa’s smallest SUV as its future on local soil continues to be a source of speculation based on its looming departure, and introduction of the planned locally made third model in 2026.

New inside and out

A model that amassed global sales of 1.2-million units, of which 34 261 took place in South Africa since 2019, the Polo underpinned T-Cross’ new additions consist of restyled headlights with standard LEDs or the optional Matrix I.Q. LED diodes, newly designed 16 or 17-inch alloy wheels, an optional illuminated grille bar, new LED daytime running lights and redesigned LED taillight clusters.

Standard front and rear skidplates in satin silver completes the exterior’s transformation, along with three new colours; Kings Red Metallic derived from the Golf 8 GTI, Grape Yellow and Clear Blue Metallic the example shown at the Indaba came finished in.

Inside, the interior now resembles that of the T-Roc as apart from upgraded materials, the infotainment system now becomes a freestanding item measuring either eight-inches or as an option, 9.2-inches.

Interior has been revised with more premium materials, plus a choice of two freestanding infotainment displays. Image: Volkswagen

As in Europe, all models will be equipped from the off with the new Digital Cockpit instrument cluster in two binnacle sizes; eight-inches and on higher-end trim levels, 10-inches.

Also expected are the new illuminated touch-sensitive sliders for the dual-zone climate control and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist system previously not available.

No changes expected up front

On the power front, Volkswagen is expected to retain the current pair of powerplant options, meaning both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI Evo units will be retained with the same power and torque outputs, the former developing either 70kW/175Nm or 85kW/200Nm, and the latter 110kW/250Nm.

Key change at the rear are the new LED light clusters. Image: Volkswagen

A choice of two transmissions are also expected without change; a five-speed manual on the 70 kW TSI and as an option, the seven-speed DSG, which will again be the sole option for the 85 kW TSI as well as the 1.5 TSI derivatives.

Arriving soon

Sourced from the Pamplona Plant in Spain that also manufactures the Taigo, whose dashboard for right-hand-drive models originates from the Kariega Plant where Polo and Polo Vivo production takes place, the T-Cross’ upgrades will lead to a significant price bump over the current model, although as mentioned, the final stickers will only be announced in the run-up to the official unveiling.

As a comparison, current pricing ranges from R399 000 for the 70 kW TSI Comfortline manual to R541 900 for the 1.5 TSI R-Line DSG.

