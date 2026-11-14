WATCH: Haval H7 is big, bold and unapologetically thirsty

Learn about the Haval H7, a vehicle that offers practical driving experiences and commands attention wherever it goes.

The Haval H7 brings commanding looks, clevertechnology and everyday practicality to South Africa’s roads.

I haven’t driven a fully petrol powered vehicle in quite some time, so much so that it even felt weird pouring petrol.

My recent driving experiences have largely been filled with hybrids and plug-in hybrids, so getting behind the wheel of the

new GWM Haval H7 was a rather interesting reminder of the everyday motoring reality many South Africans still experience.

There’s something quite refreshing about returning to a conventional petrol engine. No worrying about charging schedules

or whether you have enough battery range for the next journey.

You simply get in, start the engine and go. However, that convenience comes with a consideration that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore; fuel consumption.

But more about that later.

First, the Haval H7 makes quite an entrance. I have always been drawn to vehicles with a more muscular appearance and the H7ticks that box rather nicely.

Its upright stance, chunky proportions and distinctive boxy silhouette give it a commanding presence on the road.

It looks substantial without being unnecessarily intimidating.

For me, the aesthetics are a big part of its appeal. It’s got that outdoorsy, adventure ready personality that makes you imagine

weekend road trips, spontaneous getaways and loading up the family for a holiday.

Despite its imposing appearance, I found it surprisingly comfortable to drive.

Sometimes larger SUVs can feel cumbersome, particularly when navigating everyday city traffic, but the H7 doesn’t feel as intimidating from behind the steering wheel as its dimensions might suggest.

It measures 4 800mm in length, with a generous wheelbase that contributes to its spacious cabin.

There’s a sense of roominess that makes it feel like a proper family SUV rather than a vehicle designed purely to make a statement.



Haval H7 technology makes driving enjoyable

One of the things I particularly enjoyed was the technology.

We have become accustomed to vehicles offering increasingly sophisticated infotainment systems, but what makes the H7 interesting is how much of that technology can be accessed through voice commands.

Being able to verbally dictate messages and have them transcribed into text was particularly useful. It is one of those features that sounds like a small convenience until you start using it.

I also had fun instructing the vehicle to open the panoramic sunroof and turn up the music.

There is something rather satisfying about telling your car what to do and having it respond.

Of course, the real benefit is convenience, particularly when you want to keep your attention on the road rather than constantly reaching for buttons or navigating menus.

The cabin continues the modern approach, with a large infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and smartphone connectivity.

The panoramic sunroof is another welcome feature, allowing plenty of natural light into the cabin and adding to the sense of space.

Interestimg thing I discovered, when you get to a certain speed, let’s say at 115km/h the sunroof closes.

I imagine it’s in order to balance the car.

For someone who enjoys music while driving, the easy to connect and use sound system also contributes to making everyday journeys more enjoyable.

The Haval H7 combines bold SUV styling with a Spacious interior, modern technology and everyday practicality.

Pictures: Shaun Holland/The Citizen



A practical SUV with plenty of presence

Beyond the technology, the H7 has the practicality expected of a family vehicle. Its boot offers 586 litres of luggage space, expanding to 1 404 litres when the rear seats are folded.

That is useful space for shopping, luggage, weekend escapes or simply managing the everyday demands of a busy household.

Safety is another important consideration, with features including a 360 degree camera, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking.

The camera system is particularly helpful when manoeuvring a vehicle of this size into tighter parking spaces.

The South African range also connectivity. The panoramic sunroof is another welcome feature, allowing plenty of natural light

into the cabin and adding to the sense of space.

Interestimg thing I discovered, when you get to a certain speed, let’s say at 115km/h the sunroof closes. I imagine it’s in order to balance the car.

For someone who enjoys music while driving, the easy to connect and use sound system also contributes to making everyday journeys more enjoyable.

offers buyers a choice of petrol, self charging hybrid and plug in hybrid powertrains, which is a welcome move for motorists with

different driving habits and budgets.

The fuel consumption question

Now for my less enthusiastic observation.

After spending considerable time driving hybrids, returning to a fully petrol powered SUV reminded me just how quickly fuel

consumption can become part of the conversation.

The 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 170kW and 380Nm, paired with a nine speed dual clutch transmission.

There is enough power to make the H7 feel capable, but fuel consumption was not the aspect I enjoyed most during my time

with it.

For someone covering long distances daily, fuel costs are certainly worth factoring into the buying decision.

However, if your driving mainly consists of shorter commutes, school runs, shopping trips and travelling around town, your experience and priorities may be different.

Is it worth considering?

The new GWM Haval H7 starts at R554 900 for the petrol Super Luxury model, with the range extending to R794 900 for the top of the range plug in hybrid.

All models come with a seven year or 200 000km vehicle warranty and a seven year or 75 000km service plan.

Ultimately, I enjoyed my time with the H7. It is a vehicle that makes a strong visual statement while offering the comfort, space and technology needed for everyday driving.

I particularly appreciated its boxy design, comfortable driving experience and the little technological touches that made getting

around more entertaining.

If you are looking for a spacious, stylish SUV with plenty of road presence and technology, the Haval H7 deserves a place on

your test drive list.