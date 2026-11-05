Chery, GWM brands face parts supply delays

The issue seems to be an automotive industry challenge and not just one facing Chinese brands.

Chinese car brands are facing parts supply delays that could disrupt vehicle repairs, leaving motorists waiting longer for replacement parts and raising concerns about after-sales support.

Short-term insurance broker KPC Brokers issued a notice to clients earlier in the week warning of vehicle parts delays and cautioning that those without car hire could be left without transport for more than 60 days while their cars are repaired.

KPC Brokers is an insurance brokerage that provides personal and business insurance solutions, helping individuals and companies secure cover for their assets through various insurance providers.

Parts supply delays

“Please kindly note that there is currently a massive delay on certain vehicle parts,” read the e-mail.

“These delays are coming from the parts suppliers and manufacturers, not from the panel beaters. Repairers cannot complete a vehicle until the parts are delivered, so many repairs are now taking well beyond 30 days to complete.

“Clients without car hire, as well as those with only 30 days of car hire, could be left without a vehicle for longer than 60 days while waiting for their repairs to be completed.”

No parts available

According to the e-mail, most of the car brands on the list are Chinese. The list includes Chery, Omoda and Jetour, which currently have no parts available, and there is no estimate of when they will be available.

The three brands are owned by the same parent company, the Chery Holding Group. The Citizen reached out to the company for a comment. It will be added once received.

GWM and Haval are also included on the list, with parts being delayed. The broker did not specify when the parts will be available.

The Citizen reached out to Great Wall Motor Company Limited for a comment. It will be added once received.

Changan dismisses parts delays

The list also has Changan, owned by China Changan Automobile Group. According to the broker, this brand has parts delays, and there is no estimate of when parts will be available.

However, Changan has dismissed the claim that there is such an issue.

“As far as I am aware, this is incorrect, and our parts are being delivered timeously,” the company told The Citizen. The company also forwarded the publication’s enquiry to the aftersales department, which said it needed “the ordering dealer, order number, etc.” to assist.

Automotive challenge

According to KPC Brokers, the issue seems to be an automotive industry challenge and not just one facing Chinese brands.

The list includes Japanese, South Korean and United States car brands, and “most makes”.

However, some of these brands are experiencing a 21-working-day delay, while others do not include an estimate of when the parts will be available.

Models of the cars are not included in the list, just brands.