Business

Home » Business

Chery, GWM brands face parts supply delays

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

3 minute read

5 November 2026

01:35 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The issue seems to be an automotive industry challenge and not just one facing Chinese brands.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Chinese car brands are facing parts supply delays that could disrupt vehicle repairs, leaving motorists waiting longer for replacement parts and raising concerns about after-sales support.

Short-term insurance broker KPC Brokers issued a notice to clients earlier in the week warning of vehicle parts delays and cautioning that those without car hire could be left without transport for more than 60 days while their cars are repaired.

KPC Brokers is an insurance brokerage that provides personal and business insurance solutions, helping individuals and companies secure cover for their assets through various insurance providers.

Parts supply delays

“Please kindly note that there is currently a massive delay on certain vehicle parts,” read the e-mail.

“These delays are coming from the parts suppliers and manufacturers, not from the panel beaters. Repairers cannot complete a vehicle until the parts are delivered, so many repairs are now taking well beyond 30 days to complete.

“Clients without car hire, as well as those with only 30 days of car hire, could be left without a vehicle for longer than 60 days while waiting for their repairs to be completed.”

No parts available

According to the e-mail, most of the car brands on the list are Chinese. The list includes Chery, Omoda and Jetour, which currently have no parts available, and there is no estimate of when they will be available.

The three brands are owned by the same parent company, the Chery Holding Group. The Citizen reached out to the company for a comment. It will be added once received.

GWM and Haval are also included on the list, with parts being delayed. The broker did not specify when the parts will be available.

The Citizen reached out to Great Wall Motor Company Limited for a comment. It will be added once received.

RELATED ARTICLES

Changan dismisses parts delays

The list also has Changan, owned by China Changan Automobile Group. According to the broker, this brand has parts delays, and there is no estimate of when parts will be available.

However, Changan has dismissed the claim that there is such an issue.

“As far as I am aware, this is incorrect, and our parts are being delivered timeously,” the company told The Citizen. The company also forwarded the publication’s enquiry to the aftersales department, which said it needed “the ordering dealer, order number, etc.” to assist.

Automotive challenge

According to KPC Brokers, the issue seems to be an automotive industry challenge and not just one facing Chinese brands.

The list includes Japanese, South Korean and United States car brands, and “most makes”.

However, some of these brands are experiencing a 21-working-day delay, while others do not include an estimate of when the parts will be available.

Models of the cars are not included in the list, just brands.

Read more on these topics

automotive Chery Great Wall Motor (GWM) Haval Jetour manufacturing Omoda
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting
Elections 2026 ‘Everything is destroyed’: Zille blasts ANC as water crisis dominates Joburg election [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning
Elections 2026 Morero on who calls the coalition shots and being ‘Johannesburg’s last ANC mayor’
Motoring Petrol is going down… by one cent

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News