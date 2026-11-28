This SUV is a larger, more advanced, ICE, Hybrid and PHEV addition to the ever-popular Haval Jolion range.

The Haval Jolion is GWM’s best-selling vehicle with almost 60 000 of them sold since the car was introduced to South Africa in April 2021.

Therefore it makes perfect sense that the brand keeps expanding the range. Now meet the new GWM Haval Jolion Max.

Familiar styling

While being new with its own distinctive look, it’s easy to spot the Jolion Max as part of the Jolion family.

The exception is the plug-in hybrid derivative that receives its own distinctive front-end styling allowing it to stand apart from the petrol and self-charging hybrid models.

Spacious interior

Being more than a compact SUV, as to be expected the interior space is on the plus side, with luggage capacity being just as good.

Fold the rear seats down and the space to cart around goods or family holiday luggage jumps up to over 1 100 litres.

If you do decide to take the family with and not sacrifice the rear seats for extra luggage space, they will have the added luxury of dedicated air vents, a USB-A charging port and centre headrest.

Talking of which, the headrests are reversible and can double as pillows. Your new mobile bedroom can be accessed by an electrically operated tailgate with position memory.

A particularly practical feature is the column-mounted gear selector, which frees up space in the centre console for GWM’s Integrated Tech Island. Picture: Supplied

Clean cut technology

What you might also notice, or not in this case, is clutter and an overcomplicated infotainment setup.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is paired with a large 14.6-inch central touchscreen. The system can be voice activated and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Staying with the minimalist approach, the column-mounted gear selector not only frees up extra space but also incorporates seven storage spaces, a dedicated phone slot and a 50W wireless charging pad.

The Ultra Luxury derivative of the GWM Haval Jolion Max adds further premium features such as a head-up display, heated steering wheel, heated front seats and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Automatic climate control is standard throughout the range, while electrically assisted steering offers Sport, Comfort and Light modes to suit different driving preferences.

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T ICE

The entry-level model comes with a turbo petrol that produces an acceptable 105kW of power and 210Nm of torque.

This urge is delivered through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters down to the front wheels.

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T HEV

The next model in the line-up is a self-charging hybrid that combines a 110kW and 240Nm version of the 1.5 litre turbocharged engine with two electric motors and a 1.09kWh battery.

The resultant combined system output is 164kW and 518Nm. This means you get stronger performance and the benefits of electric assistance without requiring the vehicle to be plugged in.

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T PHEV

At the top of the range, the 1.5 litre turbo petrol powerplant combines with a bigger 18kWh battery that offers up an extra 130kW and 273Nm to deliver a combined system output of 240kW and 513Nm.

Where the Jolion Max 1.5T PHEV scores heavily again, is that it offers an electric-only driving range of up to 115km as claimed per NEDC.

This means that your fuel consumption around town could be as low as 0 litres per 100km, while you still have the convenience of a petrol engine for those longer holiday-type trips.

At the top of the range, the plug-in hybrid GWM Haval Jolion Max delivers a combined system output of 240kW and 513Nm. Picture: Supplied

On board safety

The GWM Haval Jolion Max range offers a full house of passive and active safety systems from:

Electronic stability control (ESC),

Anti-lock braking system (ABS),

Traction control,

Hill hold control,

Tyre pressure monitoring, and

360-degree camera.

And as you go up the range, the offering increases to include the likes of:

Adaptive cruise control,

Autonomous emergency braking,

Lane change assist,

Rear cross-traffic alert, and

Rear cross-traffic braking.

Inside, the GWM Haval Jolion Max adopts a modern, minimalist approach, with an emphasis on intuitive technology and everyday convenience. Picture: Supplied

Verdict

GWM is South Africa’s longest-operating Chinese OEM with almost two decades of service and loyalty to local buyers. The Haval Jolion Max is another really good offering from the company.

Pricing

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T Premium 7DCT – R429 900

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T Super Luxury 7DCT – R459 900

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T HEV Premium DHT – R469 900

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T Ultra Luxury 7DCT – R494 900

Haval Jolion Max 1.5T PHEV Super Luxury DHT – R599 900

Warranty