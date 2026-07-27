You can save thousands when buying your dream car

So many people want a brand-new car. But buying a demo makes the most financial sense in the long run?

Buying a car is one of the most significant financial decisions you will make and getting it wrong can have a big impact on your finances.

In South Africa, new cars typically lose between 15% and 20% of their purchase value within the first year of ownership.

For buyers who want the quality, reliability and peace of mind that come with a newer car while being budget conscious, demo vehicles can be a useful compromise.

Pre-owned is not a demo

These vehicles occupy a distinct and genuinely attractive position in the market. One that is often overlooked because buyers tend to think pre-owned and demo are the same.

Understanding what sets a demo apart is the first step towards making a more informed, confident purchase decision.

Demo vehicles are models that dealerships have used for test drives, display purposes or short-term operational needs.

Demo vehicles are a decent option for buyers who have a budget. Picture: Supplied

Balance of warranty and service plan

They are typically less than a year old. Carry relatively low mileage. And are sold with the remainder of the manufacturer’s warranty and service plan still intact.

Because they have technically been registered, they are not classified as new. Which is precisely where the opportunity lies for buyers.

A demo has usually been maintained to a high standard under dealership supervision. And must come with a documented service history and no private ownership record.

It is, in most practical respects, almost new. With a demo purchase, that initial depreciation is absorbed by the dealership rather than the buyer.

As with any car purchase, due diligence matters. Before committing to a demo, buyers should understand the following:

how much of the original warranty and service plan remains;

whether these transfer to the new owner in full;

the exact mileage and registration date relative to the model year;

the car’s condition, both mechanically and cosmetically;

and what delivery, collection or after-sales support options the dealership offers.

Vetted dealerships

These are straightforward questions that any reputable dealer should answer readily. If the answers are vague or incomplete. This should tell you everything.

For buyers who prefer a more convenient and trusted way to shop, a wide selection of vehicles is available from vetted dealerships across South Africa.

The platform allows consumers to browse available stock, compare options and apply for vehicle finance online.

Making it easier to find a vehicle, including demo models, from reputable dealers while enjoying a seamless digital buying experience.

Demo vehicles can be financed through much the same range of options as new or pre-owned vehicles.

Buying a car is one of the most significant financial decisions you will make. Picture: Supplied

Lower purchase price

The primary difference for the buyer is the starting point: because the purchase price is lower. And then the monthly instalment will typically be more manageable.

“A demo vehicle can offer consumers much of what a new vehicle provides”, says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.

“For buyers who are thinking carefully about the total cost of ownership, not just the monthly repayment, a demo can represent genuine value.

“The key is knowing what to look for and ensuring the financing structure supports your broader financial goals, not just the transaction in front of you.”

A demo vehicle will not suit every buyer in every situation. For those who want to drive a vehicle that has never been registered, new remains the right choice.

But for buyers focused primarily on price, the pre-owned market offers the widest range of options. For those seeking a balance, a demo is worth serious consideration.

The smartest vehicle purchase is the one that best fits your financial position, your lifestyle requirements and your long-term goals.

A demo vehicle, approached with the right information, can deliver all three.