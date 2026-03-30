Struggling with car repayments? Here’s how to get back on track

If you've missed a car repayment, or are worried you might, it's important to know that this does not have to spiral into a crisis. What matters most is what you do next.

“Vehicle finance is a partnership, and like any partnership, open communication is the best way of finding a way forward. A missed instalment does not have to spiral into a major problem,” said Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

When a repayment is missed, your account moves into arrears. This triggers a structured internal process. Your financier will typically make contact to understand your situation and remind you of your obligations.

Repossession is a last resort

Repossession is a last resort, not a first response. And there are several steps and options explored well before it is ever considered. It is worth noting, though, that arrears do have consequences that begin quickly.

Your monthly payment profile with the credit bureau will reflect your arrears, which can affect your credit record. Arrears interest will also be levied on the outstanding amount in line with the terms and conditions of your agreement.

This is why the most valuable thing you can do when financial difficulty arises is to reach out to your financier as soon as possible. This cannot be overstated. The earlier you make contact, the more options are available to you. And the more willing your financier will work with you towards a solution.

Payment arrangements are available

WesBank offers a Payment Arrangement service specifically designed to help customers resolve arrears or a possible arrear situation within a reasonable period. Submitting a request is straightforward, and a WesBank representative will respond within one business day.

You will receive a reference number confirming your request, so you have a clear record of the process from the outset. A payment arrangement is a practical, structured way to get your account back on track.

How it works:

Your normal monthly instalment remains payable throughout the arrangement. The payment arrangement covers the additional arrear portion on top of your regular payment.

Any changes to an agreed arrangement require WesBank’s approval, and it is your responsibility to ensure the arrangement is honoured.

Adhering to the agreed terms is essential, as failure to do so constitutes a breach of the arrangement.

It is important to note that a payment arrangement does not alter your underlying credit agreement with WesBank, and your credit bureau profile will continue to reflect your arrear position during this period.

Being aware of this helps you plan accordingly and reinforces why early action is so beneficial.

Experiencing financial pressure at some point is a reality for many South Africans. What defines the outcome is not the missed payment itself, but how promptly and transparently it is addressed.

Acting early protects your credit profile, keeps more options on the table, and demonstrates to your financier that you are committed to resolving the situation.

Pick the phone up first

“The customers who fare best are those who pick up the phone before the problem grows,” says Gaoaketse. “We would far rather work with someone proactively than watch a manageable situation become a difficult one.”

If you are concerned about an upcoming or missed repayment, visit WesBank’s Help Centre to submit a payment arrangement request or contact WesBank directly. Taking that first step is the most important one.