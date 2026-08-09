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JAC T-Series wins fight for scraps underneath SA’s top bakkie table

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

9 August 2026

06:35 am

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Toyota Hilux goes from strength to strength while the Nissan Navara continues its slide.

JAC T-Series moves up in bakkie sales race

The JAC T-Series was the eighth best-selling local bakkie in July. Picture: Supplied

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While the Toyota Hilux enjoyed an excellent new model sales even by its own high standards in July, the battle for bakkie market share down the leaderboard again turned out to be a fascinating one.

The Nissan Navara continued its steady decline to drop down to the ninth best-selling bakkie, while the Peugeot Landtrek dropped out of the top 10.

The biggest climbers included Chinese pair the JAC T-Series and the Foton Tunland. Respectively, they climbed from 10th to eighth place and from 11th to 10th place.

Another Chinese bakkie, the JMC Vigus also achieved credible sales of 105 in the first month Naamsa published the Salvador Caetano Group’s sales numbers.

Hilux by a landslide

The top five stayed unchanged, with the arrival of the new Toyota Hilux no doubt helping Mzansi’s favourite bakkie record sales of 4 189 in July. That was more than double its closest rival the Ford Ranger of which 2 063 found new homes.

The Isuzu D-Max (1 969) rounded off the podium, followed by the Mahindra Pik-Up (681) and the GWM P-Series. The latter’s sales of 536 is a combined total for the P300 and P500.

The tussle for sixth place continued between the Land Cruiser PU and the VW Amarok, with the Toyota bakkie outselling the Amarok by 465 to 352.

JAC T-Series pips Navara and Tunland

The JAC T-Series recorded sales of 254 to secure eighth place ahead of the Navara (216) and Tunland (209). Just missing out on the top 10 was the Peugeot Landtrek with 165.

The BYD Shark maintained its consistent sales with another 122 units, while the LDV T60’s sales of 118 were more than doubled its total from June.

Coming in at 14th and the last the achieve a three-figure total was the JMC Vigus, which was only launched a few months ago.
Another new Chinese entrant, the Changan Hunter, could only manage sales of 57.

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bakkie Ford Ranger Isuzu JAC Toyota Hilux

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