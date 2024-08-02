24 hours in pictures, 2 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Grenada’s Lindon Victor competes in the men’s decathlon long jump of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 2, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South Africa’s Tatjana Smith winning another medal at the Olympics in Paris, the Thailand Reptile and Exotic Expo in Bangkok, Russian paratroopers parading as part of the celebrations marking Paratroopers Day and the End Bad Governance protest in Abuja, Nigeria. Second-placed South Africa’s Tatjana Smith (R) reacts with third-placed Netherlands’ Tes Schouten after the final of the women’s 200m breastsroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP) A handout picture made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 02 August 2024, shows the corvette ‘Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky’ during the launch ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 August 2024. The second ADA-class corvette ‘Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky’ was launched for the Ukrainian Navy at a shipyard in Turkey. The first corvette ‘Hetman Ivan Mazepa’ was built in Turkey in 2022 and is currently undergoing sea trials. The construction of these warships is part of a framework agreement between Ukraine and Turkey concluded at the end of 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE An animal breeder poses with a python displayed for sale as exotic pet at Thailand Reptile and Exotic Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 August 2024. The Thailand Reptile and Exotic Expo is a trade showcase exhibiting hundreds of reptiles and exotic animals from breeders to sell as exotic pets for enthusiasts. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT A Sri Lankan pro-Palestinian civil rights activist holds a placard reading ‘300’, in reference to the 300 days of the Israeli-Hamas conflict, during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 02 August 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE Russian paratroopers parade as part of the celebrations marking Paratroopers Day on the 94th anniversary of the formation of the Airborne Forces, at the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 02 August 2024. The Paratroopers Day, which is a professional holiday of active and military personnel of the reserve of the Airborne Forces, is traditionally celebrated annually throughout Russia, Belarus and other CIS countries. Airborne troops were formed 93 years ago on 02 August 1930. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A Pakistani vendor sells decorative masks and items with the colors of the national flag at a market as the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 02 August 2024. Pakistan celebrates on 14 August 2024 its 77th independence anniversary from British rule. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB France’s Louise Cervera (C) and crews take the start of race 4 of the women’s ILCA 6 single-handed dinghy event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Roucas-Blanc Marina in Marseille on August 2, 2024. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) A protestor hold a placard during the End Bad Governance protest in Abuja on August 2, 2024. At least 13 people died during protests over economic hardship in Nigeria on Thursday, according to rights group Amnesty International, which accused security forces of killing peaceful demonstrators. Conflicting accounts emerged on the number of deaths a day after thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across Nigeria to demonstrate against government policies and the high cost of living. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) Mourners carry Hezbollah flags during the funeral procession of late senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, killed in an Israeli strike, in Beirut, Lebanon, 01 August 2024. Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Shukr was killed in an Israeli strike on 30 July in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut. Lebanon’s state media said at least four people were killed. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH A woman walks past sculptures by South African sculptor Anton Smit on display at the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 August 2024. The work is part of the group titled ‘Streams of Consciousness’ which is amongst the most popular works shown at the outdoor exhibition. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Visitors walk in the sunflower fields at Kasai Rinkai Park in Tokyo on August 2, 2024. Japan sweltered through its hottest July since records began 126 years ago, the weather agency said, as extreme heatwaves fuelled by climate change engulfed many parts of the globe. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Tyler Right of Australia in action during Women round 3 of the Surfing competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, 01 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Peaceful citizens rally in support of NGO ‘Sea Shepherd’ founder Paul Watson to demand his immediate release in front of the Embassy of Denmark in Brussels, Belgium, 02 August 2024. Captain Paul Watson was arrested by Danish police on 21 July 2024 in Greenland, while he was making a stopover with his boat to refuel. Paul Watson and his crew were heading to the North Pacific to stop the Japanese ship ‘Kangei Maru’ from killing whales. Paul Watson is now in detention and risks being extradited to Japan, since it is this country which in 2012 issued an arrest warrant against him for 'conspiracy to board'. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLIVIER MATTHYS