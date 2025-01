PICTURES: New Year celebrations around the world

Revellers worldwide ushered in 2025 on Wednesday, with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year.

Performers take part in the New Year’s 2025 countdown celebrations at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Fireworks explode in the sky around the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock’s bell, “Big Ben”, at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, just after midnight on January 1, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP) A reveler celebrates New Year’s Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) This photograph shows fireworks exploding around the Burj Khalifa Tower during New Year’s celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Fireworks illuminate the sky around the Arc de Triomphe on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris early January 1, 2025, during New Year celebrations. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) Fireworks light up above Prambanan Temple, a 9th-century Hindu temple complex and UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Yogyakarta on January 1, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP) Local residents look at fireworks as they celebrate the New Year at Ancol Beach in Jakarta on January 1, 2025. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during 2025 New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2025. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) Spectators gather at the Duomo Square during the New Year’s celebrations in Milan, Italy, 01 January 2025. Picure: EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER Fireworks illuminate the night sky above the Lagoon of Saint Mark during the New Year’s celebrations in Venice, Italy, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA An image taken by a drone shows fireworks lighting up the evening sky as part of the New Year’s celebrations in Acapulco, Mexico, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN Revelers celebrate the New Year at Times Square in New York, USA, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDEROVA An aerial photograph shows a fireworks display held with the Christ the Redeemer Monument in the foreground during New Year celebrations, at Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda A fireworks display erupts over London during New Year’s celebrations in London, Britain, 01 January 2025. London’s New Years Eve fireworks display went ahead despite New Year celebrations being cancelled in Edinburgh and Blackpool due to strong winds. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Quadriga statue of the Brandenburg Gate during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Fireworks are set off next to Berlin TV Tower and Berliner Dom during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Berlin, Germany, 31 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Participants enjoy a fireworks display for children as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Museumplein square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 30 December 2024