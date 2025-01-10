24 hours in pictures, 10 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A man dressed as the Chinese God of Wealth distributes Fai Chun traditional decoration for good luck and prosperity at a Lunar New Year event in Hong Kong on January 10, 2025, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Snake. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

King Daagbo Hounon Tomadjlehoukpon II Houwamenou poses inside his Royal Palace in Ouidah on January 10, 2025 during the Voodoo Festival. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) A person holds a Venezuelans flag at a demonstration at Democracy Square in San Jose, Costa Rica, 09 January 2025. Dozens of Venezuelans living in Costa Rica demonstrated in support of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, as Nicolas Maduro is to attend a swearing-in ceremony on 10 January to begin his third term as Venezuela’s president, despite opposition allegations of fraud and many countries worldwide disputing his claims to have won the presidential election in July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas In this aerial view taken from a helicopter, homes burned from the Palisade fire smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2025. Massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighborhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles remained totally uncontained January 9, 2025, authorities said, as US National Guard soldiers readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder. Swaths of the United States’ second-largest city lay in ruins, with smoke blanketing the sky and an acrid smell pervading almost every building. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) A Mexican vaquero jumps through a lasso during the National Western Stock Show Kick-off Parade on January 9, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. The parade marks the start of the premier livestock, rodeo, and horse show in the United States, now in its 119th year. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) Students burn a turnstile during a protest against the increase in the price of public transportation; in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 09 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana US President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the federal governments response to the wildfires raging through Los Angeles, California, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 09 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter arrive at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, for a State Funeral Service on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Haiyun Jiang / POOL / AFP) Tourists visit teamLab Planets Tokyo in Tokyo on January 10, 2025. Japan on January 15 will announce tourist figures for the year 2024, widely expected to break the record set in 2019. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP) Members of Iran’s female paramilitary force (Basij) march next to a drone during an anti-Israel rally in solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese people in Tehran, Iran, 10 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH An elderly protester supports a part of a giant national flag with his crutch while shouting slogans during a protest against canceling the first round of presidential elections, in front of Romanian Parliament headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 10 January 2025. Thousands of people from all over the country protest against the decision of the Constitutional Court judges to cancel the presidential elections held in December 2024. Independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on 16 December filed a lawsuit to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) to annul the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), which suspended the second round of the presidential elections following 06 December ruling of Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) on the annulment of the first round of elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT Elvis fans and lookalikes dance during the 2025 Parkes Elvis Festival in Parkes, Australia, 10 January 2025. The 32nd festival coincides with Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE GARDINER Runners start the 32nd Egyptian Marathon in front of Queen Hatshepsut’s temple while hot air balloons rise over the west bank of the Nile river in Egypt’s southern city of Luxor on January 10, 2025. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) People gather near the federal chancellery during a protest against the coalition negotiations between the Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) and the Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) in Vienna, Austria, 09 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAX SLOVENCIK A cat owner brings their pet to be vaccinated against rabies during a mass vaccination campaign for pets, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 10 January 2025. According to the Head of the Aceh Livestock Service, Zalsufran, the Aceh government launched the mass rabies vaccination campaign program as a preventive measure against the spread of the disease, and deaths due to the rabies virus carried by pets such as cats and dogs. Rescue teams work after a private plane exploded and crashed into the Cruzeiro beach while attempting to take off from the Ubatuba airport, in Ubatuba, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, on January 9, 2025. According to Ubatuba City Hall, one person is dead and four other were injured. (Photo by WENDELL MARQUES / AFP) This aerial photograph taken on January 9, 2025 in Brussels shows a road crossing the Bois de la Cambre public park after a snowfall. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)