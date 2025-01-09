24 hours in pictures, 9 January 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
View of Davos during sunset prior the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 03 January 2025 (issued 09 January 2025). The WEF meeting that will be held from 20 to 24 January, will bring together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic ‘Collaboration for the Intelligent Age’. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
South African President and president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa (CL) greets Farieda Omar (CR), wife of Dullah Omar, former anti-Apartheid activist and Minister of Justice, at the cemetery where Omar is buried in Cape Town on January 8, 2025, as part of the ANC’s 113th anniversary celebrations. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Firefighters work the scene as an apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles county, California on January 8, 2025. At least five people are now known to have died in wildfires raging around Los Angeles, with more deaths feared, law enforcement said January 8, as terrifying blazes leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes. More than 1,000 buildings have burned in multiple wildfires that have erupted around America’s second biggest city, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)
A woman walks inside a shopping mall in Bangkok on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)
The Da Wu (ARS-571), a Taiwan navy rescue and salvage ship, shoots water cannons during a drill in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 09 January 2025. Taiwanese President William Lai (Lai Cheng-te) pledged in his new year speech to boost Tawan’s defense budget amidst rising tensions with China. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Taiwanese navy divers react during a drill inside a naval base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 09 January 2025. Taiwanese President William Lai (Lai Cheng-te) pledged in his new year speech to boost Tawan’s defense budget amidst rising tensions with China. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
The Spanish bullfighter Daniel Luque fights the bull Oriundo from the Las Ventas del Espiritu Santo bull-ranch during a bullfight corresponding to the 70th bullfighting season of the Feria de Manizales, in the bullring of Manizales, Colombia, 08 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jhon Jairo Bonilla
A supporter of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol holds South Korean and US flags in front of ceremonial artificial flower wreaths bearing messages of support near his residence in Seoul on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
A protester carries a mock rocket as university graduates shout slogans during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people, at the Sana’a University, in Sana’a, Yemen, 08 January 2025. Hundreds of university students protested at the University of Sana’a to denounce US and Israeli airstrikes on Houthis-held targets in Yemen and show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Catholic devotees attend the annual religious procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 9, 2025. Hundreds of thousands of Catholic pilgrims swarmed the streets of Manila in search of a miracle on January 9, straining to reach a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ in an annual display of religious fervour. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Mozambique’s main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane (C) walks with people upon his arrival at the Maputo International Airport in Maputo on January 9, 2025. Mozambique’s main opposition leader returned from more than two months in exile on January 9, 2025 saying he was ready to take part in talks over disputed election results that have led to weeks of deadly protests. Mondlane, who claims the October 9 election was stolen from him, arrived at Maputo’s main airport from an unknown location and was greeted by a large crowd of journalists. He had called on his supporters to meet him on arrival but security forces restricted access to the airport. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP)
A meerkat is seen relaxing in its enclosure at the Johannesburg Zoo, 5 January 2025. The Joburg Zoo houses over 320 species of animals, totalling about 2 000 animals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during her annual press conference in Rome on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Various dresses are on display during the Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris, France, 09 January 2025. The ‘Du Coeur a la Main’ exhibition by Dolce & Gabbana will be held in the Grand Palais from 10 January to 31 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
A fennec fox is seen in its enclosure at the Johannesburg Zoo on a rainy day, 5 January 2025. The fennec fox is a small fox native to the deserts of North Africa. The Joburg Zoo houses over 320 species of animals, totalling about 2 000 animals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A hot air balloon takes off with tourists in its basket before flying above the west bank of the Nile river in Egypt’s southern city of Luxor early on January 9, 2025. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
People forced to flee from Ghouta to Idlib in 2018, arrive in Damascus, Syria, 08 January 2025, after opposition forces toppled president Bashar al-Assad. A group of internally displaced people from eastern Ghouta and rural Damascus, who were forced to leave their homes to Idlib in 2018, returned amid celebrations at Umayyad Square in Damascus on 08 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/HASAN BELAL
A Blue Crane, the national bird of South Africa, is seen in its enclosure at the Johannesburg Zoo, 5 January 2025. There are approximately 26 000 Blue Crane remaining in its historic range, but since it began a population decline from around 1980 it is now classified as vulnerable. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A man walks his dog in a public park during a snowfall in Brussels on January 9, 2024. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
